Return of the Ringers: Tolkien-themed cruise heading for NZ

Hobbits are hot-footing their way back to New Zealand for a Lord of the Rings-themed cruise. Photo / Supplied; Celebrity Cruises

With the first cruise ships in two years having only returned to New Zealand this month, there is another group of visitors that have been missing from our shores.

After a decade-long hiatus the Lord of the Rings-themed Cruise to Middle-earth will be returning to New Zealand.

First sailing in 2008 mid-Rings mania and again in 2012, travel agent and professed Tolkien fanatic Cathy Udovch decided the time was right to complete the trilogy. She will be leading a fantasy themed cruise around Aotearoa set for January next year.

With an entire television series set to rekindle the obsession with Matamata and Wellington, it's time for the return of the Ring-related tourists.

"I had been selling both destinations since long before the Lord of the Rings first came out," says Australian and New Zealand cruise specialist Udovch.

When Peter Jackson's films came out she thought it would be the perfect vehicle for sailing fans of the film around studios and location tours.

Cruise to Middle-earth fans in 2012 at the Weta Workshop studios. Photo / Supplied

The 12-night sailing departs from Sydney on the Celebrity Eclipse. Calling in at Milford Sound, Christchurch and with overland shore excursions to Hobbiton and the Weta Film studios, it is as comprehensive a trip as can be done in just under a fortnight.

So where do these Tolkien obsessionals hail from?

"​Most everyone comes from the US, with a couple from Canada, and then a few international passengers from Australia and the Netherlands, and queries from numerous other European countries.

From retirees who read the books many years ago to fresh converts to the film, it's a broad collection of adventurers.

"This is the nice thing about Tolkien fandom, it's been around long enough," says Udovch.

In previous years they have had some family bookings in which non-Hobbit obsessed members have been sold on the idea of a cruise around New Zealand by the die-hards in their family.

Of course you can gauge the enthusiasm immediately from their attire. Dressing up is an important part the trip, from full on wizard robes to nerdy t-shirts.

"Not everyone in the family needs to be geeky about Middle-earth," she says, but it helps.

Cruise to Middle-earth guests in fancy dress at the floating Tolkien convention. Photo / Supplied

Udovch and her agency had been planning the return for years. The Covid Maritime Border Order, which had closed New Zealand to cruise ships was a major hurdle to the operations, but the group has been looking for the perfect itinerary to return to Middle-earth on.

"I've been blocking space on cruises that specifically said Lyttelton was the Christchurch port, each season during the pandemic, waiting for the one that I thought was finally going to get to sail again."

The previous cruise took a last minute alteration, following the 2011 earthquakes, which had meant to be visiting filming locations in Canterbury and Ashburton.

Cruise to Middle-earth guests hike through Canterbury in fancy dress. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity seemed like the perfect partnership for the floating Tolkien convention. As well as the right itineraries they were one of the first major cruise lines to restart in the states.

Celebrity Eclipse looked like the perfect choice says, Udovch. "It embarked on January 2, which is the day before Professor Tolkien's birthday, I knew that was the itinerary for my next Cruise to Middle-earth."

The Cruise to Middle-earth convention will be sharing the ship with other cruise passengers from Sydney, but the Lord of the Rings fans will be easy to spot.

The package includes overland trips, lectures and a chance to hang out with around two dozen other fantasy fanatics.

Udovch rejects the idea that it is a "Tolkien convention at sea" saying it is "more of a Mobile Middle-earth Moot" where guests can enjoy the luxuries of a modern cruise ship while getting closer to the scenery from the films.

For fans on previous sailings it has been a big investment on time and money. Interior-facing rooms begin from US$2179 ($3450) with balcony suites at an entry price of US$2429 ($3845).

There are already plans for guests to return on a fourth cruise in 2024.