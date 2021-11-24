Rebel Wilson face of paradise as Fiji reopens to tourists next week

Face of Fiji: Rebel Wilson is Fiji Tourism's choice of celebrity endorsement for next week's restart. Photo / Laurie Bailey, Instagram

Rebel Wilson has been chosen as the "face of paradise" as the first tourism campaign to welcome back international tourists.

With less than a week before Fiji reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists the Australian Comedian has been photographed in a distressed, golden dress oozing castaway cool.

Images shared via Fiji tourism and Wilson's instagram account showed her paddling a wooden waka named 'Cali Dreamer.'

With a week-long shoot hosted by Vomo Island Resort, Wilson was seen paddleboarding, tanning and getting to know a very good-looking man called "Sammy".

Arriving ahead of the big restart the comedian has been chosen as the face of a new advertising campaign in Australia, New Zealand, the US and UK to showcase what tourists have been missing out on.

While Tourism Fiji would not reveal exactly what she got up to, it said that Rebel Wilson would continue to work with Tourism Fiji into 2022 on the campaign called 'Open for Happiness'.

"We look forward to shortly sharing the full campaign and showing what Rebel got up to during her time here in Fiji," said Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill.

Rebel will continue to work with Tourism Fiji into 2022 to share the campaign and her experiences in Fiji.

Tourism Fiji film crew on Vomo Island. Photo / Supplied

This week the country announced that it had hit another major milestone, with 90 per cent of the population over 12 vaccinated against Covid 19.

In December Fiji is to be dropped from New Zealand's "very high risk" list, meaning returnees will no longer need to spend 14 days in a third country before returning.

Vaccination will be a key element of the tourism restart. Under the "Care Fiji Commitment' programme hotels and tourism activities which have been CFC approved will be able to serve newly arrived tourists.

Staff of resorts, transport and activities qualifying for CFC will have to be 100 per cent vaccinated, as well as following best hygiene practices to protect Fijians and visitors.

"We are committed to safe, seamless travel and, to date, have over 500 tourism operators registered with CFC and more than 240 tourism properties that will be CFC-certified," said Hill.