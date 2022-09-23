Flags fly at half mast on Auckland Harbour Bridge as New Zealand marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, to mourn the passing of the longest reigning monarch.



There will be a state ceremony held in Wellington's St Paul's Cathedral, alongside services in Christchurch and Auckland.



Libraries, swimming pools, rec centres and other council owned buildings will be closed to observe the sombre day - but also because all public servants and state workers are entitled to the day off as a regular STAT day.



Privately owned cafes and locations are able to remain open, but some will choose to close their doors. Like any other public holiday staff are entitled to time and a half or be entitled to an alternate day off in lieu. So don't be surprised if a cafe has an extra charge at the till or is closed for the mourning day - check ahead to avoid disappointment.



Some attractions, facilities and public places will be closed or working with reduced staff.





Baches stay empty

Data from holiday letting companies says many New Zealanders will be staying close to home.

A spokesperson for the Expedia group said that bookings across New Zealand had been "quieter than the Queens Birthday long weekend in June but there had been lots of last minute bookings across holiday homes and hotels."

BnBs in Queenstown for the weekend are far quieter than on a usual STAT weekend and room rates are roughly on par with this time last year.



While this may be out of deference to the late monarch, there are also practical reasons.



With just over a week to plan the unexpected public holiday, it appears many Kiwis have chosen not to head away. However this does mean a last minute long weekend booking could be far better value than peaks seen during Labour Weekend and regional bank holidays.

Hagley Park: Spring weather and a long weekend is likely to tempt New Zealanders outdoors over the Queen's Memorial Weekend. Photo / George Heard

In the hills

The long weekend may also have some impact on those planning tramps or heading for the hills.

Plenty of Kiwis will be heading outside to enjoy the spring weather, and Mountain Safety Council has issued a warning to hikers. "Whether it's a short walk, a day trip or an overnight tramp, the bare essentials regardless of the forecast," says MSC's chief exec Mike Daisley. Emergency call outs generally spike on public holidays and trampers will have had less time to plan outings.

The forecast is mixed this weekend, with the edge of a high-pressure system bringing some wet breaks in generally settled weather. MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes tells walkers to expect "bouts of showery weather for most areas."

Public ski fields at Ruapehu, Mt Hutt and Queenstown will be operating their usual late-season hours.

Hundertwasser flags at half mast, Hundertwasser Art Centre, Whangarei. Photo / Northern Advocate, File

Auckland and Northland

The Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangarei says it will be open on Monday, although some of the artist's flag designs will be flown at half-mast over the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Weekend.



MOTAT Museum of Transport will remain closed on Monday but reopen Tuesday.



Other public museums and galleries will be open and operating with public holiday hours - this includes Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Auckland Zoo, New Zealand Maritime Museum and the Auckland Stadiums.



The Auckland War Memorial Museum will be open late, from 9am to 5pm and will be lit purple to honour the life of the Queen.

Christchurch

Most of the Garden City's museums will remain open although some are observing public holiday hours.

The International Antarctic Centre, Orana Wildlife Park, Canterbury Museum, Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, Air Force Museum, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, will be open on Monday.



Christchurch Attractions, gondola rides and trams will be operating as usual. The Antigua Boat Sheds will be operating on reduced hours, with boat hires until 3pm.





Wellington

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and City Gallery Wellington will be open to the public as usual.

As will Wellington Zoo and Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne, however the Wellington Cable Car will be operating reduced hours, opening late (8.30am - 7.00pm) for those planning on heading up Kelburn.

ASB sports centre will be operating public holiday hours, opening for the afternoon from 2pm to 9.30pm.