Quarantined Samoan workers sing from Hobart hotel balconies

Hemal Dangar, Tiktok

A mystery musician inspired a spontaneous concert for Samoan guests undergoing isolation in a Hobart quarantine hotel.

On Sunday bystander Hemal Dangar captured the moment on video when 90 balconies were filled with seasonal workers on the Bathurst St side of the Great Western Hobart.

The guests can be heard singing the Samoan hymn E Sili, sili lou Atua (How great is our God) the hotel. Cries of "Hallelujah" can also be heard.

"This would've definitely brought high spirits for these guests," Dangar captioned his TikTok video. "Respect."

The video shows a very literal wall of sound.

200 Samoan seasonal workers were unite in song on the balconies of the Best Western in Hobart, Tasmania. Photo / Tiktok

ABC' Asia Pacific newsroom reported there were 200 seasonal workers from Samoa were in Hobart getting ready to leave quarantine and work on farms.

Reporter Tali Aualiitia was moved by the video, taking to twitter to write: "My people! My home! My heart!"

This comment from the below TikTok 😭 https://t.co/qTmOij7yje pic.twitter.com/fhzizxISR1 — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) July 21, 2021

Once the other side of quarantine the workers will go on to work around Australia.

The Victorian government recently struck a deal with Tasmania to quarantine 1500 workers from the Pacific Islands.

In return the Victoria is helping Tasmania repatriate 330 Australians who are still overseas and quarantine them in Victorian facilities.

Under the Pacific Labour Scheme seasonal workers are entitled to the same rights as Australians. This includes entitlement to state minimum wages.

One commentator said her brother-in-law was on the hotel balconies, "straight from Samoa residing in Australia for a few years to help family Back home."

Dangar said he hoped they enjoyed the video and was aiming for the video to be seen back in Samoa. "Mission accomplished!" he wrote.