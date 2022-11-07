'Someone needs a career change ASAP' A luggage handler was apparently taking out his frustration on passengers' bags. Photo / Rohan Allen

A Qantas baggage handler has been stood down after he was caught violently hauling passengers' luggage onto a trailer.

The man was filmed unloading a plane at Karratha Airport, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, on Sunday.

The incident was shared to social media on Monday and immediately attracted a horde of unimpressed travellers.

Customers watched on in shock as some bags tumbled off the trailer as a result of the handler's carefree behaviour.

Some described the footage as an "absolute disgrace".

"Wondered why my luggage comes out broken," one said.

"What a joke," another commented.

"Someone needs a career change ASAP," one woman said.

A Qantas spokesperson addressed the issue and said the man, who is contracted by the airline, had been stood down with an investigation underway.

"We are disappointed with the behaviour in this video and we've raised it with our ground handling contractor for urgent action," Qantas said.