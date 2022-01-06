Propeller smashes through plane cabin in South African bird strike

Images show the aftermath of the Airlink cabin after a propeller smashed through the cabin. Photo / Supplied

Passengers are grateful to have survived a terrifying ordeal that saw a propeller cut through the cabin of their plane.

Horrifying pictures of the Airlink service, which was carrying passengers from Johannesburg to the Limpopo province of South Africa on Monday, show debris from the shattered prop which entered the cabin

The birds strike incident saw a propeller from the right engine of the Jetstream 41 aircraft disattach and hit the cabin of the plane.

Debris cut clear through one side of the aircraft and exited the other, smashing a window.

Images shared by the occupants show splinters of wood and carbon fibre covering the cabin along with the remnants of the splintered propeller.

Thankfully no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Remind me never to sit by a prop again! Thankfully no one hurt on this J41. #j41 #birdstrike #fanhitstheshit #birdmighthavebeeninjured It sure as hell would have woken you up if you were napping onboard. pic.twitter.com/jvUTYkKces — Pontius Pilate (@pontius_is_goat) January 4, 2022

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement, saying "a private charter flight struck a large bird upon landing at Venetia airfield. None of the passengers or crew were injured although the aircraft sustained substantial damage".

"In compliance with aviation protocols and regulations, the occurrence was reported to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) which will conduct an investigation"

The charter plane was carrying travellers to the diamond mine in the north of the country.

The aircraft which had been in service since 1995 had a clear operator history until the incident on 3 January 2022.

Aviation enthusiasts were quick to express surprise that the plane was using wooden propellers, and point out how fortunate that the debris missed anyone onboard.

"Lucky start into 2022 for Airlink for not having anyone seated in that row," said one commentator.

"It sure as hell would have woken you up if you were napping onboard."

In 2019 an Airlink plane suffered a similarly drastic collision with a hooded vulture. The bird was embedded in the fuselage of the Embraer ERJ-135 on route to Johannesburg after an impact with the nose cone.

Crew and passengers were able to return safely to Kasane, Botswana.