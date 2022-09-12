Air New Zealand flew two passengers on a special VIP service from Taranaki to Napier. Photo /Warren Buckland

Air New Zealand flew two passengers on a special VIP service from Taranaki to Napier. Photo /Warren Buckland

When two Air New Zealand passengers had their plane cancelled by a technical fault, they hadn't expected it would result in cutting time off their journey, or getting "private plane" treatment.

They shared their story to Facebook of how they landed the unexpected VIP treatment.

Anaru and Moira Ratapu were flying home from Taranaki to Napier on Thursday when a bird strike took their scheduled flight out of service.

The connecting Air NZ link flight to Auckland was cancelled, leaving them in a difficult position. All flights to Napier were full until Saturday.

However, a member of the airline's ground crew were able to suggest a unique solution.

So Lucky: Anaru and Moira Ratapu were the sole passengers on a special service from New Plymouth to Napier on Thursday. Photo / Facebook, Screenshot

With the Auckland service out of action, Napier-based crew found themselves in a similar position. They explained to Anaru and his wife that a repositioning flight had been arranged to bring them back to the Hawke's Bay crew base.

Air New Zealand doesn't normally fly passengers from New Plymouth to Napier direct, but for the Ratapus they made an exception.

"We felt like VIPs," wrote Anaru.

We were "so lucky" said the passenger from Hastings, sharing photos of the empty cabin to Facebook.

"Just us and the flight crew. Direct flight to Napier."

Originally it looked like they were going to be stranded in New Plymouth for the weekend, after they were unable to get a place on regular services. "All passengers were Rebooked for the next day, except us," he said.

But they did one better, landing seats on a plane not available to paying passengers.

"They bent over backwards for us and were so lovely," said Anaru's wife, Moira.

She said she was extremely grateful for their good fortune that an airline worker in the Koru Lounge had made it possible.

"To the man who helped us, I hope you get all the blessings this year."

The plane would otherwise have flown empty, with only crew onboard. Repositioning flights are a normal part of operating an airline, to allow aircraft and crew to get to where they need to go.

Repositioning or "ferry flights" do not normally carry passengers but as the service was already carrying a full complement of cabin crew the Ratapus were able fly, and were offered a full service aboard the ATR 72.

This included hot drinks, cookies and a mandatory safety briefing - just as they would for any other service.