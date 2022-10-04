Lisbon is already a hub of remote work, thanks to the D7 Visa. Photo / Andre Legier, Unsplash

Lisbon is wooing laptop owners from around the world with the promise of 12-month visas for remote workers.



Portugal is the latest country to create a so called 'Digital Nomad Visa', allowing international visitors stay longer. The ability for tourists to work remotely, while playing and living locally, is part of a national strategy to get international freelancers to relocate for a lengthy working holiday in the Algarve.



It's hard to think of a more attractive home away from home. From the cultural hubs of Lisbon and Porto to the Atlantic coast, Portugal has instant appeal as a remote office.



The visa could even allow New Zealanders to relocate to Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores - wi-fi permitting.



The country's D7 visa has long been used by freelancers to live and work in Portugal. Although originally aimed at offshore retirees from the UK, US and further abroad - the D7 has seen city cafes boom with remote workers.

Portugal is looking to attract remote workers from outside the EU, with their 'digital nomad visa'. Photo / Juan Alvarez, Unsplash

Providing you can prove your income is greater than the current minimum income - €822.50, or $1415 a month - and that you will spend the majority of 12 months in Portugal, you can currently apply for this residence-class visa.

Portugal's new 'remote worker' visa would be a little more flexible - allowing visitors to come and go on lengthy holidays.

While further details are yet to be finalised, the visas would allow non EU visitors to live and work in the country, providing they can show income or employment from companies not based within Portugal.



It is by far the only country looking to attract remote workers. Countries from Georgia to Colombia have proposed their own digital nomad visas.



Last month, Bali confirmed B211A variation visas, allowing remote workers to dial in from Denpasar for up to six months.



This will allow digital work for offshore businesses for up to 180 days, for visitors from New Zealand, Australia and other nationalities.