Planning your next business event?

Flight into Lizard Island. Photo/ Tourism Australia

Its always satisfying to reward your team for their efforts, and there is no better way of showing your appreciation than a business event across the Tasman. Get a taste of what the Aussies have been cooking up while we've been away with these three unique destinations that combine their intoxicating landscapes with memorable food and wine.

Take Lake House Hotel and Spa in Daylesford, Victoria for example. It's where Australia's thriving farm-to-table dining scene is celebrated in exquisite style. With restaurant views across the six-acres of tranquil gardens and Daylesford Lake, this is the place to wind down after a day of team-building and enjoy the simple things. Listen to the resident kookaburra family while dusk is settling over the gum trees, catch up with colleagues over a few drinks chosen from a cellar of 13,000 bottles, then dine from a menu boasting the very freshest produce from local growers. Dairy Flat Farm is just 10 minutes down the road and is an extension of the hotel's celebration of quality, local ingredients.

Lake House - Daylesford. Photo / Lake House.

Groups can visit the farm, take in the sprawling vegetable and herb gardens, partake in a cooking class or workshop in the barn, or explore the orchard, olive grove and vineyard.

Every fl avour coming from Dairy Flat Farm and The Lake House Restaurant is a celebration of this region's orchards, paddocks and gardens. Another location where stunning local ingredients combine with glorious scenery is Queensland's Lizard Island.

The entire island is a National Park within the Great Barrier Reef and the secluded Resort offers 40 luxury rooms and suites, which can be exclusively booked for a business event.

Your Island escape can include snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking and deluxe beach picnics. To make the trip even more memorable, the team can organise private reef charters, research station tours and day spa treatments.

The Salt Water Restaurant curates a new menu daily with an accent on the region's seafood. Combining the fl avours of modern Australian, Asian and European cuisine, the executive chef is happy to talk about menu options to ensure every dining experience

is as memorable as the restaurant's 180-degree ocean views.

Lake House - cellar. Photo / Lake House.

Pre-dinner drinks at the Driftwood Bar means you get to choose from its cellar filled with rare and exclusive Australian and International wine. Or if your group wants a more casual vibe, the gazebos or poolside bar are perfect spots for spectacular events of up to 80 guests.

Food is a refl ection of culture and if you want your corporate event to deliver with mesmerising effect, then a stay at Ayers Rock is where it begins and ends. The Resort boasts a selection of accommodation, including the luxury Sails of the Desert, cafe's, bars and restaurants and can cater for a range of groups.

To really embrace the spirit of Uluru though, the Resort's one-ofa- kind desert dining experiences are where you need to be.

Lake House - Waterfront Pavilion. Photo / Lake House.

The Sounds of Silence is one such experience. As the sun disappears and you are sitting atop a desert dune, you are served with canapés and chilled sparkling wine while under the silent embrace of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

It's an evening of pure magic where guests dine beneath the twinkle of starlight with the haunting sounds of a didgeridoo pulsing into the night. You will be served your choice of a freshly prepared bush tucker inspired menu incorporating native bush ingredients. Then settle in and explore the galaxy above with the help of The Ayers Rock Resort's resident star gazer.

To learn more about Indigenous bush food, your group can take part in a bush food experience, where they will hear about how Indigenous groups would hunt, gather and prepare these bush ingredients, before watching a cooking demonstration.

The best bit…sampling the freshly prepared biscuits that feature the ingredients you have learnt about.

Make your next business event truly memorable.

