Photos of Bali’s beaches covered in plastic debris have left Australian tourists shocked, raising questions about the island’s ability to maintain its status as a cherished tourist destination.

The pictures, shared by a Sydney woman online, show the renowned Legian beach overrun with trash. The once picturesque sand is now obscured by a layer of plastic waste, leading some to refer to Bali’s summer as “garbage season”.

Legian, located in the popular tourist area north of Kuta and south of Seminyak, is a beloved destination for millions of Australian travellers.

However, these troubling images have caused many to question whether the island can continue to accommodate the influx of tourists while also protecting its natural resources.

Plastic pollution is a new reality of Bali's wet season.

“At least I know where the sewerage outlet is in Legian, absolutely disgusting today,” the woman named Tracey said online.

The situation has prompted a renewed focus on the pressing issue of plastic pollution in Bali and the need for immediate action to address the problem.

The government of Bali has recognised the severity of the issue and has begun to implement measures aimed at cleaning up the beaches and preserving the island’s natural beauty.

This includes a considerable investment in waste management infrastructure and increased education and awareness campaigns to educate both tourists and locals about the importance of proper waste disposal. Additionally, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations is being implemented in an effort to hold individuals and businesses accountable for their actions.

Several viral “expectation vs reality” videos surfacing from Bali have not stopped travellers flocking there.

Those who touched down on Christmas Day found themselves stuck at the airport for hours due to huge queues to get through immigration and customs.

Pictures and videos showed a sea of people clogging up Ngurah Rai International Airport waiting to get into Bali to start their summer holiday.

One woman on social media said it took her 3.5 hours to get out of the airport after arriving from Australia at about 9.30pm.

Bali is well aware of how frustrating travellers find the long the queues to get through the immigration and customs checkpoints during busy periods at the international airport.

There are companies travellers can pay to provide a VIP service and fast-track entry into the Indonesian island.

A designated person will meet the traveller at their gate upon arrival and escort them through the airport, which includes skipping the queues.