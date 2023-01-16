Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

Herald readers have nominated their top 10 surf beaches around the country. Now it’s time to vote for the winner. Read on to find out how.

Boomers might say Kiwi surfing rode a wave of popularity out of California, Dick Dale and the Beach Boys records, Elvis movies in the late 50s and early 60s.

Um, no. When Europeans hit these shores in the 19th century, they saw Māori surfing – whakahekeheke – on boards (kopapa) and anything else that floated until Christian missionaries insisted on modest dress and behaviour.

According to Surfing NZ, one in 27 Kiwis surf. We’re rolling through the 10 beaches our readers shortlisted as the best breaks in the land (or sea). It’s your turn to vote for the best of the best. You’ll find a link to the easy form at the bottom of this page, or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach now.

Surfers rate Manu Bay, Raglan as one of the best places to catch a wave. But will it be your ultimate winner in the Herald's Best Beach campaign? Photo / Michael Craig

Manu Bay, Raglan, Waikato

Raglan is mecca for wave riders, with three world-class point breaks and some of the planet’s best coffee. Manu Bay has been famous since the 1964 surf-movie classic Endless Summer for the world’s longest left-hand rides, up to 2km or 10 minutes. Tip: All the Raglan breaks are popular and can get crowded. Best for advanced to expert surfers.

Mt Maunganui Main Beach, Bay of Plenty

Surfers’ paradise in the water, on the sands and in the town for après-surf. So far as the waves go, there’s a beach break with peaks along the beach and riders can get a good right point-break off Moturiki Island. Tip: Watch for other beach-users in the crowded water. Good for all levels.

Muriwai, Auckland

Black sands and the big sky stretch into forever; unceasing breakers roll in from the Tasman. Very popular, especially over summer, there are several peaks down the beach, with plenty of left and right-handers, and a left-hander off the rocks at the southern end. As with many of these spots, surf schools will take beginners (usually from age 9) on board. Tip: There are often rips and dangerous currents on the rocks break, so it’s best for experienced surfers.

Maya Simpson (9) flies a kite at Muriwai beach, which has been nominated as one of the top 10 surf beaches in NZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Ōhope, Bay of Plenty

The western end – which locals call West End for some reason - is the most popular site, ideal for learning, excellent for safe surfing because the seafloor drops away gently and the waves don’t break hard. It’s sheltered from the northwest wind and the water is usually warm. Experienced surfers appreciate there’s a reliable break almost every day. Tip: Good for all levels.

Piha, Auckland

Our most famous surf beach: having its own TV show helps. Birthplace of malibu board riding in this country in 1956, South Piha often has a good left-hander off Camel Rock; there are good peaks with left and right-handers off both sides of Lion Rock, and North Piha has several peaks down the beach, near the stream and at the north end. Tip: Piha has rips and currents and is very unforgiving of the foolhardy surfer, swimmer or fisher. A docile Piha is suitable for surfers of all levels, but when it’s big, leave it to the experts.

Billy Stairmand took part in the National Surfing Championships 2023 at Piha recently, proving the beach deserves to be in running for the country's best surf beach. Photo / Alan Lee, Photosport

Sandy Bay, Tutukākā

Park your vehicle, unhitch your board and step into the waves. Better, get alongside a waveriding community that’s a flashback to the way surfing used to be and an example of the best it can be. North Coast Boardriders have run an iconic midwinter competition for over 40 years and promote safe watersports for locals and visitors. The best waves are on a northerly to northeast swell with several peaks down the beach offering both left and right-handers. Tip: Strong rips can form and there’s no lifeguards. Good for all levels.

St Clair, Dunedin

“It’s like Bali, but with wetsuits,” the city council reckoned. We think it was meant to be tongue-in-cheek. St Clair has long been regarded NZ’s most consistent surfing beach, its southerly location offering swells of 1-3m, rising to 4-6m in winter. Waves break both ways and are best between mid and low tide. Tip: You may be sharing the sea with the occasional shark so be aware; look out for rips. Good for all levels.

Surfers and sun seekers art St Clair Beach in Dunedin. Photo / DunedinNZ

Waihī, Bay of Plenty

You can surf anywhere along this long, sandy beach, with several peaks offering right and left-handers; there can also be a good left off the rocks at the northern end. Tip: Another popular beach, beware swimmers and children. Suitable for all levels.

Wainui, Gisborne

We’ve had surfer’s mecca, we’ve had surfer’s paradise, so ‘Gizzy’ better be surfing heaven. Wainui is the most popular spot because it provides good, consistent waves year-round. It has several peaks: Whales (north end), Pines (surf club), Schools (school) and – probably best - Stock Route (south end) for right and left-hand tube rides. Tip: Best for intermediate to advanced.

Whangamatā, Coromandel

Simply one of our best surf destinations. At Ocean Beach you’ll catch a good beach break with several peaks producing left and right-handers. Regarded one of Aotearoa’s best waves, the bar can build a long left-hander; it’s best on the lower tide. The estuary has a right-hand break off the bar at its mouth and some beach break peaks further along. Tip: The beach is suitable for all levels, the bar and estuary best for experienced surfers. The river mouth is prone to rips and currents.





HOW TO VOTE

Use the easy form and drop-down menus for each category to vote for your favourites.

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach to vote for your favourites in each category.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 22. The 2023 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, January 29.

Check out the New Zealand Herald from Monday to Friday this week for profiles on each of the finalists.



