A Sydney couple who rented a luxury villa in Bali for a romantic getaway claimed it was “absolutely disgusting” and a “heath hazard and dangerous”, but have been unable to get their money back.

They arrived at the popular beach resort of Seminyak where they had rented the villa but have now warned fellow travellers against ever staying there.

“It is absolutely disgusting, run down, mouldy, in need or urgent renovation. It is simply a health hazard and dangerous,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

A photo from the villa. Photo / Facebook

“We arrived and the beds appeared to be made, however the sheets had not been changed from the previous guests. Stains all over them.

“One bedroom was completely unusable due to mould and paint peeling off. The bathrooms hadn’t been cleaned and the entire place smelled of urine and humidity.”

She shared photos of the villa alongside her post, which are starkly different to the clean and well-maintained property advertised online, which includes nice furniture and well-manicured gardens alongside a private pool.

The couple was shocked at the state of their accomodation. Photo / Facebook

The tourist’s photos reveal paint peeling in large patches off the walls, stains and cockroaches on the floor, as well as a construction site next to their rental.

“There is also a villa being built in the front and the hammering and electric saw noise is continuously going from 8am to 10pm therefore absolutely no rest or peace,” she added.

The woman said she had attempted to talk to the owner and resolve the issue three times.

Instead she claims they told her that they were the first to complain and her request to get her money back was dismissed.

The villa is rented out for $US270 a night and is described as a perfect place for “groups and large families who look for both comfort within the villa yet easy to get around Seminyak.”

The traveller said a construction site in front of the villa made it impossible to get any peace. Photo / Facebook

The woman had also contacted the company she had booked the villa through but said she had not heard back.

News.com.au has contacted the company for comment.

Others commented on her post, urging them to change accommodation and to leave a review wherever possible, while another suggested they may be able to claim on their travel insurance for the lost rent.