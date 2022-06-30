A traveller has been shamed online after a stunt to skip airport chaos. Video / wolfjenko

A passenger has been slammed online after pretending he was seriously injured so he could bypass two hours' worth of waiting in line at an airport in Turkey.

The British citizen was on holiday in Bodrum, Turkey when he arrived at the airport and saw the mass lines.

He decided to video his antics which are being described by many as "insensitive".

"Faked hurting my leg to get through security faster and onto the plane," wrote Jenkins – known as @wolfjenko on TikTok – in a video that boasts 1 million views.

His video was captioned: "amazing what taking one sock off can achieve," as he is seen removing his foot covering to fake an ankle sprain.

In it, he said he dreamt up the queue-skipping scheme because the "queue was out of the door and we knew we would have missed our flight" from Bodrum to his hometown of Bristol, Deadline reported.

Jenkins feigned an ankle sprain by taking off one of his shoes and socks. Photo / TikTok

"I'd say around a two-hour wait to get through security and check-in at least," Jenkins claimed. "The queue outside of the airport, it was insane, I didn't expect it at all."

He explained how he got the idea.

"I saw people in wheelchairs being pushed through so my friend waited in the queue and I went outside and took off my shoe and sock," the travel hacker described. "I then limped back toward the door and a member of staff asked me if I needed assistance so I said I had twisted my ankle at the hotel just before getting into my taxi."

Footage then shows him being wheeled through checkpoints by airport staff.

The video narrator then makes a mockery of the situation by saying: "Excuse me, so much pain here".

He eventually is wheeled to the terminal where he "thanks" staff profusely for their help.

He said: "I was then ushered through security and to check in immediately and they asked me if I had a fit to fly form, but I said I have only just done it and that I could walk if necessary. But they said not to worry about it and let me through."

His antics didn't end there. Jenkins and his friends were supposed to sit in different areas of the plane, but staff then moved them all and gave them a "whole row of six seats to sit with each other."

He said he dreamt up the scheme because the "queue was out of the door." Photo / TikTok

The video ends with Jenkins putting his shoe back on and walking away from his wheelchair while laughing upon landing back home.

Some found his handy-cap hack insensitive to the disabled.

"This really isn't funny, there are some of us that really actually need this!!!" fumed one critic while another called the move a "new low."

However, Jenkins claims that the measure wasn't malicious. "It was all just a way to get through and make sure we didn't miss our flight."