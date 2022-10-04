I wish this was staged. Photo / TikTok; @julie.b.christensen

In a shocking case of 'why did this person have to sit in front of me?', an upset passenger has called out another traveller for draping long hair over the back of her chair - and into said passenger's coffee.



Traveller Julie Christensen who shares her normally inspirational solo adventures to her TikTok channel @julie.b.christensen, was bowled over by the rudeness.



The video instantly attracted ire and disbelief from the travel community.



Some could not believe the video, accusing Christensen of faking the interaction for clicks.



"I wish this was staged" she captioned the clip.



She added the tags #justdon't and #traveletiquette to chasten the brazen traveller. Sat at the back of the plane to avoid the indecency of knees in the back of her chair, but hadn't bargained for equally annoying travellers who sat in front.



The traveller's hair was so long it ended up on her tray table and almost inside her coffee cup.



Many shared her fury. The clip has since been viewed over 2.5 million times.



"Honestly wondering if it really feels better to drape your hair over the seat?" one person wrote.

Unimpressed: Julie Christensen, from Norway, vlogs travel adventures to TikTok.





Another agreed, it was not on. "Call the flight attendant, it's a health hazard."



Others were quick to decide this hair infraction was an act of war. The thoughts of many turned to "revenge"



"Just ask her politely to move her hair if she doesn't then revenge," said on airline diplomat.



The scenarios came quick and fast with "scissors" or "chewing gum/superglue" as the ideal implements.



One said simply "dunking the hair into the drink" would serve her right.

Vengeance is a dish best chewed an stuck to the back of the offender's scalp.