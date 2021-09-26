Paris' plan to keep cars out of the city

Paris' inner city streets plan to be devoted to bike and pedestrian traffic after lockdowns. Photo / Juan Ordonez, Unsplash

When Paris was plunged into lockdown, the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo was adamant about one thing; when restrictions lifted, they wouldn't return to streets packed with traffic.

"I say in all firmness that it is out of the question that we allow ourselves to be invaded by cars, and by pollution," said Hidalgo during a session of the Paris City Council in April 2020.

It seems the Mayor is keeping her promise with an announcement last week revealing the latest bold benchmark; banning most vehicles from the city centre in 2022.

The scheme, called the "15-minute city" uses a number of tactics to transform urban environments into multi-use spaces where residents can access schools, shops and services, by foot or bicycle, in a quarter of an hour.

The resulting low-traffic zones creating a "less polluted, greener, more peaceful and safer city", according to the Paris city council.

Progress has already been made under Hidalgo's administration, including bans on diesel cars, pedestrianizing the Seine quayside, reducing car access on major streets and transforming driving and parking areas into green spaces.

The next step is arguably more controversial; banning non-essential vehicles in the city's four central districts.

The planned low traffic zone in Paris'. Photo / Paris.fr

The proposed map, published by Paris city hall, covers Bastille to Tuileries as well as both banks of the Seine in a total of 14 square kilometres. A press release from the city estimating that 70% of trips made through the area could easily be done on public transport.

According to Paris Transit Commissioner David Belliard, the pedestrianised of certain areas follows in the footsteps of other European cities like Rome, Madrid and Nantes.

Not everyone will be banned, with inner-city residents, reduced-mobility individuals, taxis and local traders still able to drive around the inner boulevards.

As for the other 100,000 cars that pass through the zone daily, the drive will be illegal and punishable with a fine.

Depending on public consultation, the zone could be extended further in the future.