Book a spot on a tour to explore Aitutaki's lagoon and surrounding islets. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the Week: Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Why you should go: With unspoilt stretches of white sand and one of the world's most spectacular lagoons, Aitutaki is all about beauty with a capital B. A quiet haven to relax and recharge, it's the sort of place where even a short visit will leave you daydreaming about the island for years to come.

Top spots: Here, the sparkling turquoise lagoon is the star. Take a languid dip, snorkel till your heart's content, or hire a kayak and go exploring. A range of day tours includes guided fly fishing adventures, sailing and windsurfing with turtles, or a dive cruise to One Foot Island, where you can even get your passport stamped at the world's smallest post office. Off the water, indulge in a massage, see the island via scooter, or simply laze in the shade.

Stunning Aitutaki is a 50-minute flight from Rarotonga. Photo / 123rf

Best eats: Start the day with coffee and crepes at Avatea Cafe, graze on sumptuous fresh seafood at the Boat Shed Bar and Grill, then kick back with a cocktail and sunset views at Blue Lagoon Restaurant. Higher end but just as relaxed, Rapae Bay Restaurant boasts a top wine list, and cultural shows at Island Night each Wednesday.

Getting there: Fly direct from Auckland to Rarotonga, then catch a 50-minute Air Rarotonga flight to Aitutaki.

For more, see cookislands.travel/nz