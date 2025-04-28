Brett Mitchell, managing director Australia New Zealand for Intrepid Travel, told Lorna Riley on the NZ Herald’s travel podcast, Trip Notes, that a lot of these issues come down to the number of tourists visiting some of these centres and the impact that’s having on things like housing supply.

“Some of these local people have lived for generations in these historic towns and are being pushed out because of the cost, as an example.

“Sheer volume does just put stress on infrastructure. It raises the prices to be able to live in these local cities. It just makes life a lot harder for locals.”

Brett Mitchell is Intrepid Travel's managing director for Australia New Zealand.

He said that it is an important conversation to have about more responsible tourism.

However, it doesn’t mean that you have to avoid this hotspots entirely.

“They’re overcrowded for a reason. They are amazing cities or towns, so I think you’re entitled to go.

“Certainly some of the trends that we are seeing in travel is that people attending to try to pick the times as to when they go to these destinations, either more shoulder season, or if they do go and see some of these amazing historic towns, you get up early and try and do it off some of the peak times.”

Mitchell said that you can spread the love a bit more and look at other local towns rather than focusing on just one spot.

There are also non-traditional countries that are growing as tourist destinations as people look for other places to visit.

Mitchell said two countries that are seeing “amazing growth” with an “incredible culture” are Georgia and Albania.

“I think people are getting there and seeing it before it does change - as you know with overtourism, it can change the sort of overall authenticity and authenticity of a local nation.

“Georgia and Albania still has that. And again, great value for money and great experiences to be had.”

Ensure your policy covers you for any potential cancellations (flight and/or itinerary) or loss of deposits you could experience. AA Travel Insurance tip of the week. Always consider the policy wording.

Other trends with Kiwi tourists at the moment are spending more time in the countryside in Europe rather than the main city centres, and rail tourism is helping ease those big trends.

For many people, there is also an increase in shoulder season travel away from the busiest summer seasons.

“We’re absolutely seeing this where our numbers for peak season Southern Europe in areas like Italy, Spain, Portugal is absolutely dropping off.

“It’s been made up and increased on the shoulder seasons and even the off seasons. In Europe, you’ve got some incredible things like the Christmas markets and a whole bunch of different things that you could go to in the winter months and experience in a different way, so it’s just a different, different way to see a country, isn’t it?”

Listen to the full episode for more on overtourism, which cities have implemented it, and other places to visit as an alternative.

Trip Notes is an NZ Herald podcast hosted by Lorna Riley, a keen travel writer and enthusiast and host of Coast Days. New episodes are available every Tuesday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.