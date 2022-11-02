Ovation of the Seas cruise ship cancels Christchurch call

A floating city: A handful of people walked to the end of the mole to watch Ovation of the Seas make her first visit to Dunedin since the pandemic. Photo / OTD

A 4000 passenger cruise ship has been stopped from entering Lyttelton Harbour after a night of heavy winds.

The Ovation of the Seas, the largest cruise ship to ever visit Christchurch, was due to berth at the newly opened cruise wharf this morning.

Facing difficult conditions off the headlands overnight the ship turned north to sail up the country to sail on to Wellington, where she is due tomorrow morning.

"Unfortunately, the decision was made this morning that the Ovation of the Seas would be unable to berth at Lyttelton due to high winds," said a spokesperson for the Lyttelton Port Company.

The vessel is due back to Lyttelton on December 28.

She sailed from Port Chalmers, Dunedin yesterday.

More to come...