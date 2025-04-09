Arriving on January 29 with no itinerary and a feeling of “initial panic”, Sarah said she had the “most fabulous time”, and owed her travel success to the Good Samaritans of our country.

“Although the scenery is stunning in New Zealand, what has made my trip special is the fabulous people that I have met,” Sarah wrote, praising Kiwis’ “heartwarming” hospitality and the “many wonderful conversations” she’s had while here.

Coming to New Zealand to visit her Auckland-based son and explore the country, Sarah had “stayed with complete strangers, been cooked meals” and was always “treated with the upmost respect and patience” whenever she needed help or advice.

Returning to Tāmaki Makaurau from Christchurch on April 2, she was left “touched” by a passerby who went 20 minutes out of his way to drop her to her son’s house when he could no longer make it.

A chance encounter at the airport led to a friendly Kiwi giving Sarah a hitch to her son's home. Photo / 123RF

“I was in the process of trying to order an Uber when a gentleman asked me to watch his bags. When he returned, he offered me a lift to my son’s house”, Sarah explained.

International tourists were “equally as kind” here too, seeming to adopt our neighbourly demeanour, Sarah said.

“For example, I was stuck the other day coming down on a hike and a lovely French lady held my hand and helped me down!”

Covering the North and South Islands and staying in “some rather dodgy accommodation at times”, Sarah said she never felt unsafe travelling alone.

Coming to New Zealand had been “a journey of physical and mental healing” that “certainly delivered” for Sarah, who personally thanked our country and its people for the cherished memories she leaves with.

New Zealand is often recommended as a great place for solo travellers to explore. Photo / 123RF

After eight weeks of “making decisions about where to go next and where to stay”, an exhausted Sarah drew a line in the sand.

“I think two months is definitely my limit”, she said.

Sarah Chant, the founder of travel consultancy website NZTT, told the Herald the namesake Facebook page often has messages from people around the world describing how “kind and welcoming” New Zealanders are, showing our positive recognition internationally.

“We love seeing [group members] describe New Zealand as a dream destination - in terms of scenery, activities, and most importantly, for our people,” Chant said.

Several Kiwis shared how grateful they were for Sarah’s thoughtful review under her post.

“That’s given us all a great big boost here in NZ. Thank you all for such a glowing response,” wrote one group member.

New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT) is a private Facebook group where more than 139,000 members share tips and seek advice for travelling around Aotearoa. Photo / Facebook

“Thank you for taking the time to pen this gratitude. All too often we are bombarded by negativity in the media so it is refreshing to read that NZ / Aotearoa did not disappoint,” replied another local.

Many foreign travellers couldn’t agree more with the UK mother’s words.

“We just left New Zealand in March and I kept telling my husband. These are the nicest people I’ve ever met. They are so warm and welcoming”, one Seattle-based traveller said.

“I absolutely love the local NZ people, so genuinely happy to help, and also other tourists seem to generally have an amazing attitude to help others. It really is something that keeps you going back“, a fellow British member wrote.

Despite the chaos at home and abroad, it’s encouraging to see Kiwis still being lauded for their optimistic attitude.

Perhaps our team of five million really does still punch above its weight.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.