Omana Luxury Villa at Waiheke Island. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Silmara Scholtz, owner of Waiheke Island’s Omana Luxury Villa discusses the joys of providing an island sanctuary for her guests.

Surrounded by beauty, peace and the utmost comfort, while immersed in nature. That’s what a stay at Omana Luxury Villa is all about. The most common word used by our guests is “breathtaking”.

Silmara Scholtz is the owner of Waiheke Island’s Omana Luxury Villa. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

From spectacular forest and sea views to the interior design and our commitment to both the environment and community, guests know that we have put our hearts and souls into Omana Luxury Villa.

For me, I love the opportunity we create for guests to “just be”; to seize the moment and reconnect with their loved ones and, of course, with nature. I have heard amazing stories of couples who were really able to reconnect when staying at the villas. This fills my heart with joy.

Omana Luxury Villa combines spectacular views with luxe design. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Visitors rave about our location. They love the drive through Destiny Bay vineyard before the stunning forest and ocean at Omana come into view. This is how it begins, from atop a hill, marvelling at the sea. This and the French breakfast supplied by our partner Bisou Cafe always go down well.

Waiheke Island, in my opinion, is a piece of paradise. It’s special not only because of its natural beauty but also its community spirit. We take good care of the land, preserving it to ensure it stays dreamy.

While here, enjoy the beaches and go for a swim. If you’re looking for privacy, we have access to a private beach. There’s horseback riding nearby where guests can gain a view of the area from a new perspective. I would also recommend the Rocky Bay and Whakanewha trail. It’s a relatively easy route, taking roughly two hours to complete.

Visitors rave about the location at Omana Luxury Villa. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Waiheke’s art galleries, such as the Waiheke Community Art Gallery are a must-do. In Alison Park, you’ll find open-air sculptures. Art plays a huge role in our lives, so at our Villa Joy, guests will find birds from the TOI Gallery in Oneroa, created by artist Sally Smith.

Obviously, when we talk about Waiheke, most people think about the vineyards but now that the island has expanded, there’s also gin tasting, whisky tasting and craft beers. We recommend The Heke Kitchen, Brewery and Distillery. It’s only a 10-minute drive from Omana Luxury Villa.

On a final note, planning ahead is crucial. It is very important to book accommodation, taxis, car rentals and restaurants in advance. The island gets busy and it’s better to avoid disappointment.

For more information and to book, see omanaluxuryvilla.com