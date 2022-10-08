The futuristic Govett Brewster Art Gallery is a top attraction in New Plymouth. Photo / Taranaki NZ

Destination of the Week: New Plymouth

Why you should go: From the mighty maunga to the coastal trail, New Plymouth is big on natural beauty. Add to that the thriving arts scene, top-notch food and drink, parks and gardens galore and lots of family-friendly activities, and Taranaki's biggest town ticks all the boxes for a weekend getaway.

Taranaki Maunga looks even more stunning when surrounded by Pohutukawa blooms. Photo / Rob Tucker, Taranaki NZ

Top spots: Let the kids burn off steam at leafy Pukekura Park, take a wander around the renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, or watch monkeys and reptiles at the free Brookland Zoo. With everything from 30-minute tracks to multi-day circuits, outdoorsy types are spoilt for choice at Egmont National Park, and a stroll along the scenic Coastal Walkway is a must. Green-thumbs won't want to miss the Taranaki Garden Festival and the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival, both on October 28.

The vast and leafy Pukekura Park is a haven in the central city. Photo / Taranaki NZ

Best eats: Foodies will be pleased to know the city's restaurant scene is humming. Try Monica's Eatery or The Federal Store for a hearty brunch, The Laughing Buddha for lunchtime Yum Cha, or take your pick from the lineup of food trucks at Liardet Street Project. You can't go wrong with Italian fare from State Pasta or share plates from Social Kitchen. For a tipple or two, head to Shining Peak Brewing or Juno Gin.

Beer fans will enjoy a tasting paddle at Shining Peak Brewing. Photo / Taranaki NZ.

For more travel ideas, see taranaki.co.nz