The well-known Bowie mural on Ghuznee Street. Photo / Celeste Fontein

Destination of the Week: Wellington

Why you should go: Creative and compact, Wellington is easy to get around and there's always something new to see. It ticks the boxes for arts and culture, the waterfront and nearby green spaces are perfect for wandering, and the city's thriving restaurant scene packs a punch.

Colourful Clyde Quay Boatsheds at Wellington Waterfront. Photo / Celeste Fontein

Top spots: Well-known haunts like Te Papa and Zealandia are always a winner, especially if you have kids in tow. Swing by the Wellington Botanic Gardens to see the spring blooms on full display, and stretch the legs with a wander up Mount Victoria, along the waterfront, or around the Red Rocks Coastal walk on the city's rugged south coast. Events to keep on the radar include the World of Wearable Arts show from September 29, and for local vino over the Remutaka Hill, Toast Martinborough on November 20.

The 'Solace in the Wind' sculpture leans into the weather on Wellington's waterfront. Photo / Jeff McEwan, Capture Studios

Best Eats: There's no shortage of good grazing options in the capital, with Cuba St's Middle Eastern restaurant, Kisa, topping the list of new favourites. Other hotspots include Concord on Victoria St, Ortega Fish Shack, Charley Noble, Hillside for vegetarian fare, and recently-opened Mabel's for tasty Burmese dishes. Petone's Seashore Cabaret and Oriental Bay institution, Beach Babylon, lead the way for the best brunches. For lighter bites, bakery treats and stellar coffee, don't miss Sixes and Sevens, L'affare and La Cloche Cafe.

Escarpment Track with a view of Kapiti Island in the background. Photo / Johnny Hendrikus

For the latest lowdown on the capital, see wellingtonnz.com