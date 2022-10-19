Multiple entry points in the north, south and middle of Hakarimata Scenic Reserve provide access to family friendly adventures. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Leg-burning workouts and sedate native forest adventures are just 15 minutes north of Hamilton, writes Ceana Priest

Beneath the bush-clad spine of the Hakarimata Range, a lung-busting stairway attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually. Sheltered by towering rimu and rātā, panting folks ascend the infamous Hakarimata Steps, bolstered by motivation signs along the nearly 1400 stairs reminding them that sweat is pain leaving the body. But bagging the summit isn't the only way to experience this reserve on the western fringes of the Waikato Basin.

Multiple entry points in the north, south and middle provide access to more sedate adventures where two-wheels are welcome, you can get up close to an ancient kauri, and spotting glowworms is a bonus. Within the 2000ha reserve, ancient peripatus/velvet worms and more than 120 species of land snail coexist alongside one of the nation's southernmost kauri trees. For bird twitchers, the nationally threatened kārearea/native falcon and pīpīwharauroa/shining cuckoo can occasionally be spotted. See what you can find on these five adventures.

Kauri Loop Track | Parker Road

Get up close to a 1000-year-old kauri at the range's northernmost end, and if little legs allow, hike up to the scenic lookout for panoramic views of North Waikato. From the car park, the trail climbs steadily for 20 minutes, where most of the hurty stairs are concentrated. Turn right at the fork for the Kauri Grove and the 30m-high attraction. From here, return the way you came, or for eager explorers, continue to the lookout by climbing more flights of stairs.

Information: Walking only. Allow 45 minutes return to Kauri Grove. Or, 90 minutes (3km) for the full loop. Parking at the end of Parker Road, off Hakarimata Road, 11km north of Ngāruawāhia. Toilet near the car park. No dogs.

Hakarimata Rail Trail and Cascade Waterfall is one of the family friendly walks at Hakarimata Scenic Reserve. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Hakarimata Rail Trail & Cascade Waterfall | Waingaro Road

This sun-dappled swimming hole at the base of a small cascading waterfall is a crowd-pleaser. In summer, there's a pebble beach and shallow stream for younger kids to dip their toes in, while older kids can clamber over the rocks and plunge into the chilly swimming hole. The flat grassy path follows the route of the former Ngāruawāhia/Glen Massey railway at the southern end of the range and is ideal for bikers graduating from concrete paths to trails. If you arrive on two wheels, you'll need to use the bike racks at the trail junction before strolling the final 200m to the waterfall.

Location: Suitable for walking, buggies and bikes (Grade 1, easiest). Allow 60 to 90 minutes return. Parking about 3km south of Ngāruawāhia on Waingaro Road. Toilet at the trail junction. No dogs.

The infamous steps at the Hakarimata Scenic Reserve in Waikato. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Hakarimata Steps | Brownlee Avenue

This gut-busting stairway is a popular spot with fitness fanatics who enjoy brutal climbs and post-workout wobbly legs. Start your adventure by following the well-graded track beside the Mangarata Stream to the base of the stairs. If you are not daunted by the 1349 steps ahead of you, you'll be bolstered by cheerful encouragement from those on their way down. At the summit, there's a bird's-eye-view from the 374m-above-sea-level tower of the Waikato countryside. This adventure is tough and suits older kids.

Location: Walking only. Allow 120 minutes return. Parking on Brownlee Avenue, Ngāruawāhia. Toilets at the car park. No dogs.

Waterworks Track | Brownlee Avenue

This historic 750,000-litre reservoir at the base of the reserve is a fun spot to poke around and doesn't involve severe elevation like the Hakarimata Steps. From Brownlee Avenue, follow the Mangarata Stream and continue straight ahead when the trail splits to the steps. After the small spillway, there is a gravel patch where you can have a picnic and enjoy the serenity of the forest but bring insect repellent as there are some active biters. The reservoir was built in 1922 and once supplied water to Ngāruawāhia.

Location: Walking only. Allow 60 minutes (2km) return. Parking on Brownlee Avenue, Ngāruawāhia. Toilet at the car park. No dogs.

Hakarimata Glowworms | Brownlee Avenue

Follow the shallow Mangarata Stream to the small waterfall spilling over the Waterworks Dam where damp forest banks are teeming with iridescent glowworms after sunset. The critters lure insects to their sticky, silky strands for nine months by emitting an enticing blue-green glow before becoming a pupa and then a short-lived fly. This adventure is only 10 minutes from the car park, so it's perfect for an after-dinner exploration. On your return, look for eels slithering downstream to begin migrating 100 kilometres to Port Waikato.

Location: Only suitable for walking. Parking is available on Brownlee Avenue, Ngāruawāhia. Toilet at the car park. No dogs.

Ceana Priest is the author of the family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz