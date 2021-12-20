NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Taranaki

Zoom down the luge at Hillsborough Holden Museum. Photo / Supplied

1. New eateries, New Plymouth

Perched over the Waiwhakaiho River valley, just 5 minutes out of New Plymouth's CBD, the Quail's Nest Eatery provides a modern dining experience with sharing plates of a seasonal menu and a fantastic wine list. Toret Cucina Italiano, serving the likes of braised beef cheek, gnocchi and woodfired pizza, is quickly becoming a favourite since opening in Ōakura surf village this year.

oneburgesshill.co.nz; statepasta.co.nz; toretcucinaitaliana.co.nz

2. Known Unknown, New Plymouth

Wellington-based Te Aro Wine relocated to Taranaki this year and rebranded as Known Unknown, producing delicious wine and cider that is fruit-forward, fun, bright, and expressive. The new central-city setup has given New Plymouth its first urban winery where people can pop in, meet owner Jules van Costello, and sample his produce in the tasting room.

knownunknownwine.com

Does it get any better than a plate of freshly made pasta from State Pasta? We don't think so. Photo / Supplied

3. Hillsborough Holden Museum Luge, Hillsborough

Whiz down the luge on brightly colour carts at Hillsborough Holden Museum's new addition, already popular with big and little kids alike. Debrief after a few laps with a game of mini-putt on a course based on Bathurst's legendary Mt Panorama circuit and refreshments from the onsite cafe, or drool over New Zealand's largest private collection of Holden cars and memorabilia.

hillsboroughholdenmuseum.co.nz

4. Stratford Bike Park and more, Stratford

Stratford-upon-Taranaki's $2 million bike park, which opened to the public in October, replicates the town's layout down to the two roundabouts and glockenspiel clocktower (a must-see, a must-hear in its own right). The park isn't only a family-fun activity, it's a really smart way to help kids learn to ride a bike and get their heads around road rules and safety. At the Bowlarama leisure centre's new laser-tag game, big and little kids enter the underground "war zone" to defend their avatar in another world, wearing chest screens and the latest laser-force equipment. More traditional forms of exercise include new fitness and running trails inside Pukeiti rhododendron garden beneath Taranaki Maunga or a leisurely 18 holes at Inglewood Mini Golf, opened in October and run largely by community volunteers.

stratford.govt.nz

5. Old Eltham Post Office, Eltham

David and Maria Hancock have restored the Old Eltham Post Office, built in 1905, into warm and gracious boutique accommodation. The Helena Suite, a one-bedroom, 100sq m apartment with central heating, spa bath and bathroom, and all the contemporary conveniences, is decorated in vintage style recalling Maria's childhood in Transylvania. At Mangorei Heights bed-and-breakfast, guests can bathe outside on the deck in the moonlight, listening to the river flow and gazing across to Taranaki Maunga and the Tasman. From the cabin, you're just a 700m stroll from the Pouākai walking track in the national park or a 15-minute drive to New Plymouth.

facebook.com/The-Old-Eltham-Post-Office

Ewan McDonald

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz