A traveller has shared a “reveal all” review of a very unique concept cruise: a seven-day sailing for nudists.

Taking to Reddit the anonymous 67-year-old traveller invited the curious to “ask me anything” about the unique experience of sharing a ship with 2000 naked strangers.

The man said there were a number of surprises and perks to booking a cruise without clothes that went beyond the ultra-light packing.

Sailing with the Texas-based speciality travel company Bare Necessities, the company has been catering to naturists and no-clothes travel experiences on cruise ships for the past three decades.

What happens on a nudist cruise?

As the couple’s first nudist cruise - he and his 61-year-old wife reported it was not the “swingers’ cruise or a sex positive environment” that many Reddit comments expected.

Instead it was a week of typical cruise activities, minus the clothes. Deck quoits is a game that only improves when played in the buff.

The sailing took place on the ship Carnival Pride from Florida, with stops in Mexico and Honduras.

Indeed on embarkation it could be mistaken for any other cruise until “about 30 minutes” into the sailing when the captain “makes an announcement after exiting a port when clothes can be removed”.

The newly initiated cruise nudist says that there is also a “get dressed” call, on return to port.

Most people were dying to know “how do you tell guests and crew apart on a nudist cruise?”

Cruise workers were the only ones obliged to wear clothes throughout the sailing - “except for one male/female duo” who were part of the ship’s performance troupe.

Who is a nudist cruise for?

When asked about the demographic he said the age range “skewed older”.

“Certainly most were in their 50s to 70s. Many gay men. Not many gay women that I could tell, but I would think they would be comfortable. It’s an accepting crowd.”

The majority of guests were from the US - with some Australians and Europeans.

When asked about how “attractive” his fellow sailors were he was less diplomatic.

“Twenty per cent attractive, 20 per cent average, 60 per cent unattractive,” was his assessment.

The biggest concerns about a nude cruise were from people worried about having “sneaky” photos taken of them on the ship.

Cruise line Royal Caribbean was recently embroiled in a scandal regarding spy cameras hidden in rooms, according to a report in the Associated Press.

However, the guest explained that everyone was “very respectful”, with plenty of reminders about “naturist etiquette” throughout the boat.

“Everyone knows you can’t take pictures of other people. I was much less worried here than I have been at nude beaches. Almost no one had phones with them outside their cabin.”

The couple said they weren’t concerned.

There were portions of the cruise that were clothed, for hygiene reasons.

Dress was “required in the main dining room and in the specialty restaurants,” he said, with guests required to take clean towels.

But the majority of guests would get dressed again, when temperatures plummeted at night and “after spending the day nude in the sun.”

They were nudists, not masochists.

However - apart from disembarking in port and in busy areas - shore excursions were also “clothing-optional”, with trips arranged to nudist beaches.

Would you take a nudist cruise again?

The traveller said he felt he and his wife had ticked off the experience and, though his partner “enjoyed it very much”, they were not in any hurry to return.

Many wanted to know why he signed up in the first place.

“It’s the same reason men don’t wear shirts to go swimming or on the beach. It’s great feeling. I’m sure some people have an exhibitionist thrill, but I don’t.

“Yes, [some new nudists] occasionally seemed a little silly, but you only live once... And yes, packing is easier.”