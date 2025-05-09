Not eggs benny: 11 interesting brunch spots in Christchurch

NOKI has a diverse brunch menu. Photo / Neat Places

Dainty

For a cafe that’s only just turned 1, Dainty has certainly clocked up a lot of mouthwatering moments. The baristas have earned a reputation for delivering a great cup of coffee – as well as some special creations you may have already spotted on your feed, such as toasted marshmallow hot chocolates (a favourite among kids and adults), hokey pokey iced matcha lattes and “The Melbourne” – iced filter coffee with vanilla, orange and cream. The breakfast menu features some familiar favourites with more interesting numbers squeezed in between: Turkish fried eggs with labneh and chilli oil, scrambled tofu spiked with jalapeno, and a breakfast roll filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs and hash.

Turkish fried eggs with labneh and chilli oil at Dainty. Photo / Neat Places

Grizzly Baked Goods

Every time we step up to the Grizzly cabinet, we know we’re going to meet something new, creative, and utterly delicious. Whether you walk the sweet or savoury route in the morning, there are plenty of great options to pique your interest, including novelty seasonal specials. Choose from a line-up of flaky pastries, from textbook croissants and pain au chocolat to morning buns and cheesymite scrolls, next to exciting bagels and sammies that pack a punch. Most items are available at all locations – with a few things unique to the space. The Welder has a made-to-order diner menu and Cashel Street is the only place to get buttermilk biscuits.

Grizzly Baked Goods serves cheesymite scrolls – a Kiwi take on a classic snack. Photo / Neat Places

Kokomo

A beloved member of The Welder community, Kokomo serves up modernised coastal cuisine from sunrise to sunset. The dishes are inspired by the fresh flavours of New Zealand and the wider Pacific region, and the breakfast and brunch menu is definitely one you’ll want to wake up for. Opt for a wholesome coconut and vanilla chia pudding layered with tropical fruit, indulge in a bulgogi croissant with marmite mayo and pickled daikon or – and yes, we’re rightfully breaking the rules a bit here – try the prawn benedict.

Kokomo’s bulgogi croissant features Marmite mayo and pickled daikon. Photo / Neat Places

Ngon Ngon Bánh Mì Cafe

Next up, we’re off to Riccarton Rd. This long stretch of road is famous for its endless selection of Asian restaurants serving up incredible eats for lunch and dinner – but this Vietnamese cafe is extending that reputation to breakfast time too. Sitting alongside beautiful plates of avocado on toast and creamy mushrooms, you’ll find fried rice served with an egg omelette, pork dumplings in a shakshuka sauce, and a classic breakfast banh mi filled with sunny-side eggs. Pair your brekky with a Vietnamese coffee, or perhaps a creamy hojicha, matcha or tiramisu latte.

Miro

Inside one of the city’s treasured heritage buildings, Miro is a chic European-inspired retreat. A dream brunch setting all year round, soak up the Parisian setting in the sunny outdoor terrace or head inside where two open fireplaces roar in winter. When it comes to the food, expect decadence – from the omelette served with prawn mousse to braised lamb pie with harissa, and confit mushrooms with burnt eggplant hummus … The only thing that could make this more deluxe? A glass of bubbles. This is definitely one for a special occasion.

Miro is located inside one of the city’s treasured heritage buildings. Photo / Neat Places

Posh Porridge

Goldilocks may have settled for “just right”, but Posh Porridge strives for something higher. What was once thought of as a boring, beige breakfast staple has proven to be luxurious fare on the streets of Ōtautahi. Posh Porridge draws in a big crowd at the Christchurch Farmers’ Market every Saturday, as well as at their small cafe and takeaway shop on Montreal St (open Friday and Saturday). The menu consists of steel-cut oats slow-cooked and then topped with magical combinations, such as raspberry and white chocolate, banana and toffee sauce, marsala-soaked prunes with dark chocolate and walnut crumble, and a range of seasonal flavours.

Posh Porridge transforms oats into gourmet dishes with toppings like prunes in marsala. Photo / Neat Places

PocaPoca

A recent addition to the Cashmere neighbourhood, PocaPoca has captivated the attention of brunch enthusiasts. Some of the menu items, such as the omelette, may read simple here, but the chefs have really amplified the dishes with bold flavours, indulgent ingredients and beautiful presentation. The Maze Udon has already proved to be a standout addition and invites customers to start the day with something new: a Japanese brothless ramen, featuring chewy udon noodles, spicy pork mince and an egg yolk.

Estelle

There’s lots of things served on a thick slice of Grizzly toast at Estelle – but eggs benny ain’t one of them. Choose from a simple but very fun menu of nostalgic dishes jazzed up for a modern-day palate. Enjoy smoked fish with pickled currants and rhubarb, a rich lamb, anchovy and pea ragu, and meatball subs on Friday (a very appropriate breakfast option in our opinion).

Estelle swaps eggs benny for lamb and anchovy ragu or meatball subs. Photo / Neat Places

Makan Cafe

Bringing the rich flavours of Malaysia to Christchurch’s brunch scene, you’ll be hit with incredible aromas as soon as you walk into Makan Cafe. Located on Manchester St in the heart of town, Makan is one of the only places in Christchurch where you can enjoy kaya toast: a traditional breakfast served in coffee shops across Malaysia and Singapore. The original dish consists of toasted bread with slices of cold butter and a good spread of creamy coconut jam – but they have a French toast dish inspired by kaya flavours too. We also have our eye on the beef rendang on toast with eggs, pickles and fried shallots, and the golden plate of fried banana served with sambal kicap (spicy soy sauce).

At Makan Café, traditional Malaysian kaya toast comes with coconut jam and cold butter. Photo / Neat Places

Dux Dine

At the park end of Riccarton Rd, Dux Dine is a bustling brunch, lunch, and dinner destination known for its exceptional vegetarian and seafood offering. Set in an old quaint villa, the restaurant comes alive seven days a week with guests filling the lush garden and cosy indoor dining rooms. Loyal Dux Dine brunchers will be more than familiar with the pea and halloumi fritters – a legendary breakfast item that has been around since the beginning (and thankfully isn’t going anywhere). If your brunch calls for a special toast, there are Dux beers on tap, beautiful NZ wines, breakfast martinis and more.