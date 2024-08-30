Read more: Experts reveal the best seat and row on a plane for sleeping

In the viral TikTok video, which garnered 3.4 million views, O’Donnell first shared how happy she was to snag the window seat. She even sent a picture to her mother showing how excited she was.

The photo was then followed by a series of video snippets showing a man’s arm cutting through O’Donnell’s camera view.

The man was extending his arm in O’Donnell’s space with his phone, seemingly taking a photo or video of the view outside.

At first, O’Donnell didn’t mind the man’s behaviour. She thought it was confusing, but brushed it off as a one-time thing.

She was wrong.

The man continued to invade her privacy by continually shoving his arm and phone into her personal space, even after O’Donnell side-eyed her seatmate.

O’Donnell later went on to share with Newsweek that the man was oblivious to the situation and how his actions affected her. She said he continued taking photos of the clouds and the window, and when she closed the blind, the man asked her to open it again.

“I closed the window to signify that it was over but he then seemed confused,” she told Newsweek. “He tapped me on the shoulder a few minutes later to tell me to open the window again. I felt bad so I did.”

Those who commented on O’Donnell’s video were as confused as she was.

O’Donnell replied to one of the comments asking if he asked permission, saying, “Not once.”

A few questioned why the au pair did not ask him to stop instead of filming him, to which O’Donnell clarified that she did, but the man continued regardless.

Meanwhile, some joked about the situation.

“Honestly sometimes I wonder what it would be like to live like this guy instead of my anxiety that has me apologising for breathing.”

“I would’ve closed the window and been like ‘it’s my window not yours’,” another joked.