In her video, she recounted how six security officers pulled her into a room for “about an hour” to interrogate her about the photo.

She shared with the officials that her passport photo was taken almost a decade ago and explained that she has undergone multiple plastic surgery and cosmetic fillers that have changed her looks.

After confirming her details, the security staff told Prophet, “You need to get this rectified because it looks nothing like you and is probably why you keep getting pulled.”

@joanneprophet That time i got interegated by 6 members of passport control 😅😅😅 ♬ original sound - Joanne Prophet

The comment section under her video was flooded with travellers detailing similar experiences and sharing their own security setbacks.

One said, “The Turkish immigration cameras at passport control pick up the slightest change I’ve only had my nose done and they constantly question.”

“This happened to me in Singapore! interrogated me in a room & asked me if I ever had cosmetic surgery, had to pull up pictures from before filler,” another revealed.

Travel experts are warning travellers that the recent cases of appearance mismatch can cause delays and even cancellations.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Gemma Brown, head of product at Travel Republic, reiterated the importance of updating passport photos to meet the necessary guidelines, especially for passengers who underwent major cosmetic surgeries such as a nose job, facelift, or jawline reshaping and any procedures that have altered their core facial features.

“When travelling, it’s crucial to remember that the purpose of your passport photo is to provide a clear and accurate visual identification of yourself. If you’ve had cosmetic surgery since your passport photo was taken, it could slow down verification checks at the airport, as you may appear to look different compared to your photo.”

For those - with or without Botox or filler - who may be concerned about what warrants an updated passport, especially those who have changed their appearance recently, Brown offers this advice, “Generally, minor changes like a new hairstyle, growing a beard, or slight weight fluctuations don’t require a new passport.”