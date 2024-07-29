A biohazard onboard a flight forced it to divert after crew and passengers started to vomit. Photo / 123rf

The presence of a “biohazard” onboard a United Airlines flight in the United States forced the plane to divert as passengers and crew started to vomit.

On Sunday at about 9.30am local time, Flight UA2477 departed from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and headed for Boston. But it had to divert to Washington DC for a “deep clean” after a passenger became ill onboard, the New York Post reported.

The American newspaper shared an audio recording, initially posted to social media platform X, in which a staff member described the severity of the situation to air traffic control. “I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks,” said a man on the recording.

He added: “With this kind of being a biohazard, I think we need to get this plane on the ground asap”.