The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) is pushing the boundaries of art and dance once again with their 2025 programme, directed by Ty King-Wall. RNZB promises a stunning year of ballet, showcasing both traditional pieces and original works. The 2025 programme starts with Tutus on Tour, a world-class RNZB performance touring seven regions of NZ from February 21 to March 22, 2025. RNZB will also share a stage with Scottish Ballet for their performance at the Auckland Arts Festival later in March, and in Wellington across March 14-15. In April, Kiwis will see the return of the incredibly popular The Firebird, choreographed by Loughlan Prior, half of an exclusive double bill with My Brilliant Career. Later in the year, ballet fans will can enjoy Home, Land, and Sea from July 24 to August 9. The grand finale for 2025 is everyone’s Christmas favourite, The Nutcracker, from October 30 to December 20. To explore more of RNZB’s 2025 programme, visit indd.adobe.com.

The Firebird by the Royal New Zealand Ballet. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Explore the ‘Roof of the World’

Tibet is the perfect destination for travellers who want to explore two of the Himalayas’ most amazing trekking experiences: the North Face of Everest and the most sacred mountain in the Himalayas, Mount Kailash. Aside from being one of the most anticipated destinations for the trekking community, Tibet is also a unique destination for adventurers who want to discover beautiful landscapes and natural escapes. It is often referred to as the “Third Pole”, with four major rivers on the subcontinent fed by Mt Kailash, but it is more often dubbed the “Roof of the World” because of its highest points. Luckily for Kiwi adventurers, World Expeditions is pioneering a novelty experience for trekkers going to Tibet in April 2025, starting with three deals: the 22-day Kangshung Face, the 18-day Journey to Mount Kailash, and the 13-day Lhasa to Kathmandu via Tibet’s Everest Base Camp overland adventure. Visit: worldexpeditions.com.

Mount Kailash in Ngari Prefecture, Tibet, China. Photo / Getty Images

Yoga at Perth Zoo

Zen in the Zoo is a partnership between The Hike Collective and Perth Zoo that offers a gentle walk through the rainforest and a 45-minute beginner-friendly yoga session in the calming presence of elephants. This experience blends elements of breathwork, yoga, stretching and sound healing, offering a unique way to experience calm and tranquility. Because this is not your typical visit at the zoo, the tour is focused on exploring the beautiful landscapes, such as the rainforest, savannah, and Australian bushland, while practising mindfulness and wellness. If you wish to continue the zoo visit and meet the animals, general-entry zoo tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office on the day. Visit: hikecollective.com.au/st_tour/zen-in-the-zoo.