putting their trust in travel agencies.

While some details and preferences will be given and taken into consideration, such as budget, travel dates, and interests, the general idea is travellers do not know where they are going or what they are doing for the trip until it is time to open their travel packets or until their tour guides let them in on the secret.

In the US, there are a variety of “mystery travel” experiences which are offered by specialised tour and travel agencies, such as Pack Up + Go and Magical Mystery Tours. In Britain, London-based company Journee is also seeing a rise in popularity.

Some packages offer a simpler version, where the surprise aspect is only the destination. However, one of the most popular options is booking with a travel agency that treats the experience as a scavenger hunt, where guests receive clues about their destination a few weeks from the day of their flight, building anticipation before finally arriving at a place they had never planned for.

This experience has gained traction because it taps into the human desire for surprise, spontaneity, and adventure. The trend appeals to a variety of travellers, from those going solo and wanting an adventure, to couples and even groups of friends who are looking for a unique way to bond.

However, though it is marketed as a “mystery”, this travel trend and experience is far from random and unorganised. Travel agencies offering these services spend a huge amount of time and money to curate an experience that will fit the traveller’s preferences and interests. They also explore and invest in new ways to keep it fun and exciting for guests, from games and clues to special itineraries and discovering hidden gems.

Just like any tour or travel package you have paid for upfront, this experience removes the stress of travel by taking care of all the logistics, from flights, accommodation and activities. This gives travellers the time, energy, and security to focus on enjoying the actual experience, rather than stress out over the nitty-gritty details and questioning their choices.

In general, this trend has resulted in many satisfied customers across social media, from flight passengers excitedly opening their travel packets at airports to a group of travellers cheering on an airplane after the flight attendant announces their destination.

While some are successful, other partakers have shared varying reviews about the experience.

There have been multiple accounts of disappointed guests who did not like the surprise. Their reasons vary, but the most prominent one is the destination. Because this is kept a secret until the day of the flight, a few passengers end up underwhelmed when they arrive in a city or country they are not interested in. For others, their concerns focus more on the activities not fitting their preferences, such as a traveller who prefers a laid-back holiday going on a jam-packed trip.

Like any trend, mystery travel isn’t for everyone – especially if you’re the type of person who loves to know every little detail about the trip, destination, and itinerary. But it can also encourage people to step out of their comfort zone and result in the most beautiful and memorable travel experiences. It’s also perfect for seasoned travellers who have journeyed far and wide over the past few years and are looking for a way to shake things up a little.