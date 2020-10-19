Air New Zealand relaunch Mystery Break, with key difference

Where to? Air New Zealand has relaunched its Mystery Break packages. Photo / Douglass Bagg, Unsplash

Air New Zealand has relaunched their Mystery Break package holidays to the likes of … well, it's a mystery.

The national airline is inviting guests to take a gamble on the mystery holiday packages which include flights, ground transport and accommodation with their nation-wide network of partners.

Starting from $599, the airline will provide you with tickets to one of 20 mystery destinations across their domestic network. All you need to bring is an open mind and an appetite for adventure.

The airline has announced Accor Hotels will be providing accommodation with a choice of airport transfers or Avis car rental.

"We're really excited to have refreshed Mystery Breaks – it's part of doing our bit to boost local tourism," said Jeremy O'Brien, Air New Zealand's GM for brand and marketing.

Earlier this year the Air New Zealand hinted at the possibility of reviving the Mystery Break concept as a way to get passengers to explore some of the lesser visited parts of the network. Since then they have kept their plans close to their chest.

"Previously these had been mostly purchased by corporate customers," said O'Brien. He hopes this revamp of the classic mystery break package will appeal to Kiwis looking to take a chance and do something new.



"It takes the admin out of booking a holiday – you don't have to research and plan all the separate elements – all you have to do is get on the plane. They are also a great gift option because you don't need a name or a date to buy a voucher – the recipient can decide at a later date."

There are three tiers of surprise holiday, from the classic Mystery Break in 3-4 star accommodation up to the Luxury Break for $1629pp , which promises a five-star experience.

One key revision is being able to buy open-ended Mystery Break vouchers, for gifting or use at a later date.

There is also the ability to "nominate one place you would prefer not to go."

Previously the 'surprise' element of the Mystery Break has not always been a welcome one.

In 2017 a couple from Hamilton complained after having paid $1500 for a "deluxe" mystery package and ended up in a serviced apartment in Invercargill.

Your Mystery Breaks

The Air New Zealand Mystery Break is a classic concept which has had many revisions and reinventions, with international guests previously taking a punt on a mystery ticket in New Zealand.

"Back in the eighties, you lined up at the Air NZ desk and were given your destination tickets as you boarded," says Sel Jones from Manly. "The folk in the front got Queenstown but we got Wellington!" They came round to the idea of a North Island break, once they "got into holiday mode".

Previously you could only nominate one town you didn't want to go, which preserves the mystery but can lead to some touch choices.

"I would do it again," says Trisha from Northland. "but as you can only nominate one town you don't want to go to it makes it hard as they may send me to a mystery break destination I have already been to."

Judy from Rotorua had a memorable trip to Blenheim "years ago."

"But had it been to Invers, we'd have been most furious. At $1500, that is just not on."

For more info visit airnewzealand.co.nz/air-new-zealand-mystery-breaks