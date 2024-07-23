Heading to Spain? Be ready to bail out your belongings if you leave the beach for more than 3 hours, police say.
Tourists who want to bask in the sun in the popular Costa Blanca resort of Calpe are advised to not leave belongings in a bid to “reserve” a spot on the beach — or prepare to face a $400 fine.
The beach is 40km from the popular holiday destination, Benidorm, and is a well-frequented tourist spot itself, seeing thousands of beachgoers every day during summer. With its pristine waters and fine white sand, tourists and residents love to stay on the beach for hours on end — to tan and to swim.
However, due to a record-breaking number of visitors every summer, some holidaymakers have started to “reserve” the best spots on the beach before breakfast, effectively hogging their spot all day by leaving sunbeds, towels, and parasols seemingly occupied, but unattended.
