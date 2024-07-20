A contained engine failure led to a fuel leak on a Boeing 767-332(ER), N197DN on February 10, 2023. Photo / Air Accidents Investigation Branch





Boeing has to conduct safety checks on one of its aircraft following a “serious incident” on a flight from Scotland in 2023

During takeoff, a high-pressure blade in the right engine fractured, leading to a fuel leak and the wing catching on fire

The plane was diverted safely and no passengers were reported to have been injured

A US government agency is mandating Boeing to perform safety checks after one of its aircraft experienced a fuel leak and caught fire while carrying passengers on a flight from Scotland.

On February 10, 2023, a Delta Airlines flight departed from Edinburgh Airport and headed for New York. But soon after it took off, a high-pressure turbine blade in the right engine of the Boeing 767-332(ER) got damaged, according to a report released Thursday by the UK Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB), which investigates aviation issues.

The flight, carrying 211 passengers, diverted to Prestwick Airport 55km southwest of Glasgow when the crew noticed a high vibration in the engine and fuel leaking from the wing. Shortly afterwards, the plane’s wing caught on fire, which a passenger managed to capture on video. The flight crew did not know there were flames during the flight, The Times reported.