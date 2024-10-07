The film played as an error with in-flight entertainment made it impossible to individually select films. Photo / 123rf

Qantas has apologised to passengers after an explicit film played across all entertainment screens during a flight from Australia to Japan.

A technical issue with the in-flight entertainment system meant passengers flying from Sydney to Haneda could not select individual movies, news.com.au reported.

Qantas staff reportedly asked passengers to recommend a movie they would play across all screens and the final choice was Daddio, a 2023 film starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

One traveller said they were shocked by the graphic film and said there was “no way to turn it off” so they were forced to watch.

The movie is focused on a young woman (Johnson) who starts chatting to her taxi driver (Penn). During the drive, she reveals she’s having an affair with a married man while Penn begins to divulge his own secrets.