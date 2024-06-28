Three Picasso artworks have been moved to the women's toilets at Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art after the closure of women-only exhibit.

Three Picasso pieces that were included in Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art’s (Mona) women-exclusive ‘Ladies Lounge’ have been relocated to the ladies’ restroom, after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered the museum to close the exhibition due to “discrimination”.

Last March the exclusive “ladies lounge” faced a legal battle after New South Wales visitor Jason Lau lodged a complaint with Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, claiming that the exhibition should be open for all, and that he felt discriminated after being denied access just because of his gender.

The host of the ‘Ladies Lounge’, Kirsha Kaechele, defended the case, reiterating the importance of the women-only lounge, as it acts as a “sanctuary for women, addressing the historical exclusion and imbalance in artistic representation”.