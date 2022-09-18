Drink it in

Leeuwin Estate Art Gallery. Credit / Tourism Western Australia.

Five of Australia's most unique culinary and cultural offerings designed to engage all of your senses.

The quest for wellness isn't just about improving our physical wellbeing. Research shows that intentionally engaging all our senses (hearing, touch, smell, taste and sight) may help to reduce stress, while "mentally sweating" or learning new things can improve cognitive functioning and foster self-confidence. There's no better place to do both than in Australia, home to iconic performing arts centre, the Sydney Opera House, countless festivals (including one of the largest Fringe Festivals in the world) and 1,300 art galleries and museums, showcasing 60,000 years of history. And don't worry, your tastebuds won't be left out—there are wines from 1,600 cellar doors and dishes from countless award-winning restaurants to indulge in. Here are five of our favourite ways to engage all your senses.

Bangalay Dining, Shoalhaven Heads. Credit / Destination NSW.

TAKE A BOW AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

It's one thing to watch a performance at Sydney's most famous venue, but it's another thing entirely to star in it. With Opera Australia's "Star at the Opera House" package— just one of the truly one-of-a-kind experiences offered through Cultural Attractions of Australia—you'll be given a walk-on role at the opera. From being fitted with a handmade costume, to having your show makeup and wig applied, to finally appearing on stage during an actual performance at the Opera House, you'll finally get the spotlight you deserve.

SAMPLE PORT THAT WAS BOTTLED OVER 100 YEARS AGO

The historic Seppeltsfield winery was founded in South Australia's Barossa wine region in 1851, and for 144 years of its history, it's been reserving a barrel of the finest wine from each vintage. On a tour of the winery's Centenary Cellar, you'll walk amongst barrels of wine dating back to 1878. You can choose to either sample the wine from your birth year or the century-old Para Vintage Tawny, served up direct from the barrel.

GET THE ROYAL SERVICE AT THE AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT HOUSE

It's time to start practicing your diplomacy. Cultural Attractions of Australia's "More Than Politics" Tour is a notto-be-missed exploration of Parliament House in Canberra. 10 If you believe firmly that politics shouldn't be discussed amongst friends, you might be relieved to discover the focus of the tour is on architect Romaldo Giurgola's vision, alongside the Parliamentary Art and Furniture Collection, which is usually off-limits to visitors. Before you leave, you'll enjoy a high tea and gin tasting—an experience usually reserved for visiting dignitaries.

HAVE A TUTORED TASTING WITHIN A WINE CELLAR ART GALLERY

Located about three hours south of Perth, Western Australia's Margaret River region has become renowned for its food and its white wines, including Chardonnay and Semillon Sauvignon blends. You can sample both during an Art, Wine & Ultimate Lunch at family-owned Leeuwin Estate. The winery's Art Series range features artwork by contemporary Australian artists, which are showcased in the Art Gallery Cellar and in the on-site Leeuwin Art Gallery. A three-course meal (with pairings) in the winery's award-winning restaurant rounds out the experience.

Ochre Restaurant. Credit / Tourism Australia.

MAKE YOUR FRIENDS ENVIOUSLY GREEN WITH AN EXCLUSIVE HIGH TEA

Hobart's Mona (the Museum of Old and New Art) has become famous for subverting expectations—and at the High Tea for Two, women are encouraged to celebrate the subversive feminine spirit. Created by curator Kirsha Kaechele, the ladies-only lounge was inspired by her great-grandmother, a socialite who threw ladies-only parties, had dancing butlers, and received Pablo Picasso as an occasional visitor. (Some of his originals furnish the lounge.) Guests are encouraged to dress in shades of emerald to match the lounge, where they'll be served decadent treats by a fabulous butler.

BEST BUSH TUCKER

From Davidson's Plum ice cream to Moreton Bay bugs, the flavours of Australia's wild and foraged foods are diverse, unexpected and one-of-a-kind. Here are four bush tucker basics and the best places to sample them.

WATTLE SEED What is it: A mainstay in the diet of Aboriginal Australians for thousands of years, this seed comes from native acacia trees. Once dried and roasted, wattle seed can be ground into flour. Where to try it: With a speciality in serving up sustainable bush food, Ochre in Cairns is where you'll find everything from kangaroo skewers to salt and pepper crocodile. Start your meal with the wattle damper, which combines Aboriginal tradition with that of the early swagmen who roamed the outback.

SALTBUSH What is it: A salty shrub that can be found in almost every corner of Australia, saltbush can be sauteed, wrapped around meat or fish, or dried and used as a herb. Where to try it: You'll find this foraged food on many menus, including at Bangalay in Shoalhaven Heads, NSW. There, hatted chef Simon Evans uses it as an accompaniment to kangaroo rolled in wattleseeds and served with muntries (a native berry).

MACADAMIAS What is it: You're probably no stranger to these creamy, crunchy nuts. But did you know that they're indigenous to Australia? In fact, researchers even believe that most of the world's macadamias originate from a single tree in Queensland. Where to try it: In Tasmania, acclaimed chef Analiese Gregory—formerly of Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris and Sydney—offers private catering sessions for those who want to learn more about fishing and foraging at the bottom of the world. Expect dishes such as chargrilled octopus with smoked macadamias and pickled currants.

KANGAROO What is it: With its rich flavour, kangaroo is often compared to gamey meats like venison. It's an environmentally friendly and lean meat, which is high in iron and zinc. Where to try it: Although the menu at Melbourne's Attica (headed by award-winning Kiwi chef Ben Shewry) is constantly changing, wallaby and kangaroo both make frequent appearances. One recent example is the roo frites skewer, which came served with chips and vinegar.