In the photos, the black bear is seen resting near a telegraph pole, which is visible and near the highway. With a slouched stance and a stoic face, the bear looked as if it were moping.

Uncharacteristically, the bear showed no signs of resistance or avoidance even after several cars pulled in, staying perfectly seated in its spot. Gawkers took the opportunity to take photos of the animal, and some even got dangerously close.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office warned residents and visitors to leave the poor bear alone because it had shown signs of severe stress.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are monitoring a bear on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach.



Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies are monitoring a bear on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Black bears can easily change moods and get aggressive, especially if they feel threatened. Onlookers might not anticipate the sudden shift in attitude and leave themselves at risk of attack.

The sheriff’s office reported the sighting to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and rangers and biologists quickly responded.

An FWC spokesperson provided a statement to the Guardian, assuring the public the “depressed” bear is perfectly fine.

“The bear did not appear to be injured. It may have just been overheated and was resting before moving on.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office firmly advised residents to not approach black bears at any time, and to report any bear sightings through its non-emergency line.

A car view of the "depressed" bear spotted near a highway in Florida. Photo / Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Though there are no native bears in New Zealand, it’s good to have general bear safety knowledge, especially for those who love hiking and camping internationally.

Here are a few tips to keep you safe in a bear country.

If you see a bear in the vicinity, do not sneak up on it. Experts suggest it’s best to make noise when you hike or maybe even talk to the bear to reassure the animal you are not a predator.

Never hike alone and stick with your group.

Appreciate the bear from afar. Do not try to approach it or befriend it, even if they seem calm.

Do your research and check if your trail has a history of bear sightings. It's best to have basic knowledge of bear types. Bring a bear spray if needed.

Keep your camping area clean. Invest in bear-proof bags for your food when camping out because they can easily sniff, locate, and tear it open. If your food source is compromised, do not fight the bear.

Similarly, don't smell too good. Avoid using fruit-scented colognes, soap, or lotion, and try to avoid smelling like food such as bacon and meat.

Never feed bears, even if they look harmless. Give all animals space because they can easily feel threatened and get aggressive, especially when hungry or if they have cubs.

Be wary of bear signs in the trail, either man-made or bear-made. Popular hiking trails will have a few signs advising the public if the area is an "active bear" spot, but you can also check if there are bear signs on the trail through scats, trees marked with bear claws, and carcasses.