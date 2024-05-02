The couple allegedly started arguing and being disruptive during the flight from London. Photo / 123rf

The couple allegedly started arguing and being disruptive during the flight from London. Photo / 123rf

A British man has been ordered to pay United Airlines almost $35,000 after he threatened to “mess up the plane” and caused crew to divert the flight.

Alexander Michael Dominic MacDonald has pled guilty to interfering with crew during a flight from London to New York on March 1.

The airline was due to fly from London to Newark, New Jersey, on March 1 but instead had to divert to Bangor, Maine, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Tension began when MacDonald and his partner, who is understood to be his girlfriend, started arguing and “causing a disturbance”. The pair were allegedly intoxicated at the time, United Airlines said in a statement.

“When flight attendants asked MacDonald to be quiet and attempted to calm him, he became belligerent, threatening and intimidating towards them,” prosecutors said.

MacDonald then threatened to “mess up the plane”. At this point, one passenger told the Daily Mirror he ‘tackled’ MacDonald who was placed in flex cuffs while the flight diverted to Bangor.

“He turned around and came at me so literally I just flipped him over and put him on the floor,” the passenger claimed.

After landing in Maine, both MacDonald and this travel partner were forced off the aircraft and arrested by local officials, United Airlines stated.

MacDonald was sentenced by the US District Court in Bangor. As a result of the diversion, MacDonald has been ordered to pay United Airlines US$20,638 ($34,812).

This is just one of 649 unruly passenger incidents that have taken place in 2024, America’s Federal Aviation Administration reported. While this has dropped 80 per cent since 2021, during a peak related to Covid-19 regulations, a report from the FAA said there was “more work to do” at reducing incidents.

Read More: Ethical traveller: Are you an unruly tourist?

The couple certainly is not the first to bicker on a flight. Travel, with its countless opportunities for stress and conflict, can often be the perfect environment to prompt arguments or resentment.

One of the more common issues raised by couples is how to deal with one person getting upgraded to a better seat.

According to Herald columnist Nic Beets, a clinical psychologist and family therapist, there are many ways to manage the situation but one response is a red flag you should watch out for.



