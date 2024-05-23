Back we go: Passengers on NZ671 spent almost 5 hours on an abortive flight to Dundedin. Photo / Sophea, Aviation_New_Zealand, TikTok; Mark Mitchell

Yesterday, Auckland passengers expecting a short hop to Dunedin ended up trapped on a four-and-a-half hour service to nowhere.

NZ671 departed Auckland at 7.30am for Otago, but it was back in Auckland just after midday.

It would have been faster to fly to Australia, remarked one plane spotter.

Having spent almost an hour and a-half in holding patterns over Oamaru, it made a failed landing attempt at 10.30 am. The pilots had no option but to head back to Auckland.

“Air New Zealand flight NZ671 Auckland to Dunedin has just landed back at Auckland Airport after 4 hours and 30 minutes in the air!” said Wellington-based aviation fanatic Sophean Ngoun via TikTok

The route has suffered some unreliability.

This was the second time this week the flight bounced back to Auckland Airport, after a similar detour on Tuesday. The diversions involved two different aircraft, and on May 21, NZ671 got as far as Mosgiel before heading back to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Passengers and planespotters wanted to know why they didn’t divert to a closer airport, with Invercargill just two hours away from Dunedin Airport by bus.

Sophean speculated this was due to fog on the runway and the plane headed back to Auckland due to scheduling requirements.

The airline was contacted for comment.

Fog over Dunedin Airport diverts flights

Cold weather saw thick fog and poor visibility hanging over the Otago airport yesterday.

NZ671 was one of five flights cancelled or impacted by the wintery scenes.

Dunedin airport marketing manager Chris Snow told the Otago Daily Times that by the afternoon the airport was moving again and that they hoped there would be no further disruption.







