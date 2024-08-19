Brawling passenger slaps steward, gets banned from airline

A man was banned from flying with Ryanair again after he slapped an employee. Screenshot / Canal 4 Tenerife

Shocking video of a brawling passenger getting punched in the face right after he slapped a flight steward is making the rounds on social media.

The Mirror reported that on July 4, a fight broke out on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife, causing the plane to divert to Santiago.

Police were contacted about the disruption before the flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

Initially posted on Canal 4 Tenerife’s Facebook page, the video, which appeared to be taken by a passenger, shows several flight attendants helping a man who had been disruptive place his luggage in the overhead compartment when suddenly he slaps one of them.

Shocked passengers are heard jeering when moments later another passenger lunged and threw a punch at the man’s face, prompting an even louder uproar from onlookers onboard.