Adventure from West to East

Adventure South NZ's four-day Coast to Coast Bike Hike and Raft trip takes guests from west to east on a human-powered challenge. Dip your toes in the Tasman Sea to mark the start of your adventure, then cycle through lush native bush and along the shores of Lake Brunner. Hike the Southern Alps via Goat Pass on a 30km trek, then raft through the Waimakariri River Gorge. The journey finishes with a cycle along quiet rural roads to reach your final destination at New Brighton Pier where you can soak in the newly opened He Puna Taimoana Brighton Hot Pools. Prices start from $1895pp and include most meals, three nights' twin-share motel accommodation and experienced guides. The trip is graded 6: moderate to challenging.

Contact: Adventure South NZ on 0800 00 11 66, info@adventuresouth.co.nz or go to adventuresouth.co.nz



Waiheke's Best of the Best

Named by Trip Advisor as Best of Best Luxury and Best of Best Small Luxury, Waiheke Island's Te Whau Lodge is celebrating its achievements by offering a luxurious two-night accommodation and dining package. Guests will stay in a deluxe suite with ocean views, have the use of a rental car and a couple's massage in your suite. The four-course dinner on the first night is by your private chef. On the second night you'll dine at the award-winning 372 on Onetangi Beach. Four-course breakfasts will be prepared by your chef. This couple's package is $1595 for stays taken by November 30. Use the promo-code NZ Herald Package when booking.

Contact: Te Whau Lodge, (09) 372 2288, enquiries@tewhaulodge.co.nz or tewhaulodge.co.nz

Venture on the Coral Geographer

Explore New Zealand from a different perspective during this South Island Explorer Expedition cruise on board the brand-new Coral Geographer. This remarkable vessel has been built specially to venture into untouched destinations, bringing small numbers of like-minded guests closer to nature and fascinating cultures. The 10-night itinerary departs from Wellington and visits the Marlborough Sounds, Fiordland, and Stewart Island, with a scenic cruise through Fiordland's sounds.

Prices start from $7999pp for a 10-night itinerary, including flights from Auckland (regional flights at a supplement), and all shore excursions and sightseeing included.

Book now for January 22, 2022 departure.

Contact: Imagine Holidays on 09 941 2534 or imagineholidays.co.nz



Spirit of the South

The Spirit of the South is a luxurious way to savour the tipples created by six boutique distilleries in the South Island — and you'll be taken to each by a privately chartered plane. This five-day, four-night tour departs from Auckland on November 26. You'll fly to Blenheim, Hokitika, Wānaka and north again to Nelson before returning to Auckland on November 30. Restaurants include Arbour in Blenheim, the Cardrona Hotel and The Hook in Wānaka. Priced from $5995pp (with a $500 single supplement).

Contact: QUAY Travel and Cruise, Mairangi Bay, (09) 477 0212, info@quaytravel.co.nz or quaytravel.co.nz