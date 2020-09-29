The damaged Auckland Harbour Bridge has been causing chaos for commuters, with weeks of tailbacks stretching back to two blown-over lorries. Ongoing repairs have seen delays of up to two hours crossing the 1km stretch over Waitemata harbour.

While some North Shore commuters have given up – opting to work from home - others have used the opportunity for a staycation, according to hotel booking data.

Over the past week properties last minute hotel bookings have spiked, says the New Zealand area manager for Booking.com Todd Lacey.

"Following the incident, Booking saw same day bookings for Auckland double for hotel and aparthotel property types when compared to the same date last year."

Advertisement

This has been a welcome surprise for the hospitality sector, which has seen a downturn in bookings since the start of the Coronavirus crisis and a lack of international guests.

However the data suggests this spike in demand for last-minute accommodation was in the more budget range. North Shore commuters were not using the bridge chaos as an excuse to check into the CBD's newest, luxury hotels.

High winds closed the Auckland Harbour Bridge yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Hostels and backpacker accommodation also saw an uptick in guests, after their usual market has flattened by lack of international travel.

"Hostels also did better than they have historically on a Friday during the pandemic," said Lacey. "These findings could indicate that Aucklanders have set up temporary homes-away-from-home while the bridge repairs are ongoing."

Budget Auckland hotel chains approached by the Herald chose not comment on short-term visitor numbers.

For the hostel sector - in which demand has been flat since travel disruptions in march - the change was not enough to be noticeable.

Hostelling International's New Zealand branch YHA NZ said that they have seen "no change" in their booking patterns in the weeks since the damage to the bridge.

Traffic has been hampered since the incident on 18 September. Repairs and wild weather have been affecting commuters' journeys.

Advertisement

Yesterday New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi was forced to close the bridge during 100kmph gusts. With the bridge facing further closures this weekend and commute times increased by an hour - you could see the appeal of a relocating to the city. At least temporarily.