Sid Sahrawat, the executive chef & owner of Sidart, Cassia and Sid at The French Cafe, explains why Northcote is worth your time.

We moved to Northcote before the birth of our son Roan and as our daughter Zoya was about to start school. Northcote has a great sense of community, we felt welcome and the suburb is so handy to get around to the CBD where we have our three restaurants. Northcote has the perfect balance between being well connected but you can still get away from city life.



Grab your bike and cycle down Queen Street, stop at Clarence Road Eatery for a coffee, banana bread and their Turkish pide chicken sandwich. Then go down to the end of Queen Street to the Stokes Point reserve where you will find yourself taking in the best views of the city, marvelling at the architecture of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Even at night this area feels safe and provides a great vantage point to admire the spectacular lighting of the bridge.

On your way back as you bike or walk past the gorgeous Victorian villas on Queen St, stop by Stafford Road Wine Bar , they have a great selection of wine you can buy to take home.

Crave Home is an amazing boutique gift shop to explore in Highbury and for everything home, we love popping into Alex and Corban's carefully curated Homestore.

Get a new perspective on Auckland from the North Shore's Northcote. Photo / Getty

is known to attract foodies from across the bridge and we are lucky to have it on our doorstep. Over the lockdown we tried great take-home meals from Moxie in neighbouring Birkenhead as well and we can't wait to take the kids there to try the whole menu.

Most visitors love the popular Little Shoal Bay but are unaware that there are a lot of other private beaches and bush walks dotted around Northcote and nearby suburbs like Charcoal Bay and Island Bay in Beach Haven and Smith's Bush and Le Roy's Bush that offer picturesque views and a chance to reconnect with nature.



Sid Sahrawat and chef Ben Bayly are hosting Dinner with Friends, a special six-course menu at Sid at the French Cafe on October 14 & 15 as part of the Elemental AKL festival. See aucklandnz.com/elementalfestival