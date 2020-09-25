Far south discoveries on Ulva

Escape to the tranquillity and beauty of predator-free Ulva Island, just off Stewart Island. Opening this Saturday, September 26, the island is alive with native birdsong. Here, bird lovers can go on 45-minute-long guided walks during a 2.5-hour Ulva Island Explorer trip, priced from $99pp (adult). Alternatively, a four-hour Wild Kiwi Encounter, priced from $199pp, includes a two-hour guided forest walk, spotting Rakiura Tokoeka (southern brown kiwi) . These tours begin on October 1 and depart Fridays to Mondays. Two children, through to 18-year-olds, can travel for free with each paying adult on the Stewart Island Ferry, the Ulva Island Explorer and on the Village & Bays Tour. Travel by October 11. If you're booking a late evening Wild Kiwi Encounter, you'll need to book accommodation on Stewart Island.

Contact: Stewart Island Experience, freephone 0800 000 5111 or email info@sie.co.nz , or check all tours and prices at stewartislandexperience.co.nz/things-to-do



Coromandel Festival

The township of Coromandel is really"in the spotlight" this weekend. Come Friday night, the peninsula town will flick the switches on every bulb for its annual winter festival of light, Illumefest; a free family festival with live music, projections, street performers, a parade, lights of every hue and plenty of food and beverage stalls at its night markets. The event coincides with the 200-year anniversary of the arrival of HMS Coromandel to the peninsula town's shores. The lights are on from 6.30pm to 9pm on Friday and Saturday evening.

Contact: illumefest.co.nz

All in the mind - in New Plymouth

Challenge your mind at Decipher Escape Rooms in New Plymouth during the school holidays and one of your group of four (or more) gets to play for free. It's not scary — nothing will jump out at you — and, technically, you're not "locked in". This is purely a brain-power test. Solve an escape room challenge with your family, friends or work colleagues between September 25 and October 11. Each group must include a player aged 15 years or older.

Contact: contact@realjourneys.co.nz or book online at realjourneys.co.nz . For accommodation, see visit.taranaki.info



Get a glow on in Te Anau

Experience a mysterious underground world with a guided cave tour past the rushing water of an underground stream, before drifting in silent darkness beneath the luminous shimmer of hundreds of glow worms. Kids get to explore this natural wonderland for free when travelling with an adult through the Te Anau Glowworm Caves. Priced from $99pp, the 2.15-hour trip includes a return cruise across Lake Te Anau. A maximum of 14 people on each tour. These trips are not suitable for infants.

Contact: 0800 656501, contact@realjourneys.co.nz or book online at realjourneys.co.nz



Whale of a time in Waitematā Harbour

Head out on the Waitematā Harbour to spot whales, dolphins and magnificent seabirds on an Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari, reduced from $190 to $99pp for Saturday or Sunday excursions. These trips depart at 1.30pm from Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, via the New Zealand Maritime Museum reception.

Contact: Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari, freephone 0508 365 744 (dolphins), email