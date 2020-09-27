You might have stood at Cape Reinga watching the point where the Pacific Ocean meets the Tasman Sea, but have you visited the southernmost point of the North Island?

Have you seen the sunrise on an East Coast maunga, and the sunset over a West Coast beach?

Have you taken a photo of that Wānaka tree, or seen a kiwi in the wild on Rakiura?

Though we might not be able to tick off our international travel wish lists for a while, now is our chance to come up with a new list of travel goals, focused squarely on our own country.

Tomorrow's special issue of Travel magazine, in partnership with 100% Pure New Zealand, features the 65 Kiwi travel goals every New Zealander should put on their wish list. It covers every region in the country and features some old favourites (Hobbiton, Waiheke, Queenstown) as well as some hidden gems that might not previously have been on your radar.

The list spans natural attractions and man-made wonders, free family fun and exclusive luxury experiences.

The magazine also gives readers a chance to be in to win a cycling holiday for two in Northland valued at $5900, and features stories on a range of travel experiences from walking to wine, diving to bungy jumping, golfing to star-gazing.

Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes says: "Many New Zealanders would have faced disappointment this year over cancelled international travel plans. But when you discover how many unique and surprising things there are to do at home, you start to realise how fortunate we really are.

"This list will not only keep Kiwis busy while the borders are closed, but also provide inspiration for holidays at home well into the future."

The Once in a Lifetime special issue of Travel, including the Kiwi travel goals list, will be in Travel magazine tomorrow [Tuesday September 29] inside the New Zealand Herald, Bay of Plenty Times, Hawke's Bay Today, Northern Advocate, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle. You can also find it online at nzherald.co.nz/nzholidays.