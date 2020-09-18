Gizzy's new music a classic

The inaugural Longline Classic is a one-day music festival in Gisborne. Held on October 24 (Labour Weekend) at Makaraka Racecourse, the live music and electronic artist line-up includes Mitch James, Scribe, Soaked Oats, Flamingo Pier, Witters and Church & AP. There will be food and drink stalls. The festival sold out in under one week, but there are Second Release tickets available at $85pp.

Contact: Buy tickets at The Ticket Fairy at bit.ly/longlineclassicnz or check tairawhitigisborne.co.nz/events/the-longline-classic through facebook.com/retreatsbydesignnz or see retreatsbydesign.co.nz



Whanganui celebrates

Whanganui is celebrating its rich history throughout October with 49 different events across the city and its surrounds. The Manawatū river city has one of New Zealand's highest concentrations of European heritage buildings, dating between 1860 and 1960. There are also numerous Māori sites, including marae along the Whanganui River Road to Jerusalem. Pricing and booking requirements vary. Event Guide booklets are available at the local I-Site orfrom the Whanganui Heritage Trust's website.

Contact: whanganui.heritagetrust@gmail.com or check facebook.com/whanganuiheritagemonth4500 or whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

When in doubtful Sound

Spend twice as long in Doubtful Sound for almost half the original price — available until December 18. The Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise is extended to two nights for cruises taken between October 2 and December 18 and discounted to $499pp, twin-share and $349pp, quad-share. This two-night, three-day package includes dinners, breakfasts and lunches; options for a guided walking trip, kayaking or exploring by tender vessel; transfers by catamaran across Lake Manapouri and coach across the remote alpine Wilmot Pass. The standard one-night cruise is also discounted to $299pp, twin-share and $249pp, quad-share.

Contact: Real Journeys, 0800 656501, contact@realjourneys.co.nz or book online at realjourneys.co.nz



Best of the Bay of Islands

Explore all the best spots in the Bay of Islands on a half-day or full-day tour, discounted by 30 per cent until October 15. Most tours start and end in Paihia and take you to historic Russell, Kerikeri, Cape Reinga and Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē/Ninety Mile Beach. Luxury accommodation packages are also discounted. A Couples Package, priced at $536 (a saving of $176) includesatwo-night stay at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, tickets to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, tickets for the Fuller's Great Sights Hole in the Rock Tour and return ferry tickets to Paihia from Russell. Family Packages are discounted to $399 (saving of $196) for two nights at the Russell Top 10 Holiday Park and four tickets for each of the activities above. This is based on a family of four.

Contact: book online at visitboi.co.nz/winter-deals-2020



See in the new day from Cape Kidnappers

Take your loved ones on a private Sunrise Tour to Cape Kidnappers — the first place in New Zealand to see the sunrise each day. Your tour hosts will get you there in time to watch the sun rise over the largest accessible mainland gannet colony in the world. This tour is for a maximum of four people from one bubble and is discounted by 30 per cent to $591.50 until November 30.

A light breakfast is supplied.

Gannet Safaris Overland in Napier, (06) 875 0888, info@gannetsafaris.co.nz or book online using the promo code SUNRISE for the 30 per cent discount at gannetsafaris.co.nz

