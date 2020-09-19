Where to eat in Raglan

At Raglan Fish, the menu changes every day. They sell shellfish, homemade chowder and smoked fish pies, and fish that's fresh from the boat. Buy it by the kilo to cook at home, or get a takeaway - they're right on the wharf, so wander down to the end and enjoy them at sunset. facebook.com/RaglanFishShop



Orca Restaurant is right on the ocean, with a view to Raglan's inner harbour and out to the Raglan bar. They're open from morning to evening - come in early for a big breakfast, or wait till dinner, when the lights dim and the joint turns towards bistro-style meals. orcaraglan.nz



Ulo's Kitchen is family owned and operated, and serves up that Raglan vibe - music, a party atmosphere, and bare-footed locals who all know each other, as well as home-cooked Japanese cuisine. https://www.facebook.com/ULOs-Kitchen

For boutique chocolate, it's

down on the waterfront. They offer coffee, loaded waffles, and an extensive hot chocolate menu (served with scorched marshmallows). It's all New Zealand-made, organic, and fair trade.

Where to drink in Raglan



Isobar is the spot for local brews - in the evening the music turns up and they serve craft beers from a number of Kiwi breweries, as well as fancy cocktails, and great bar food. facebook.com/isobaraglan



Raglan Roast now has stores around the country (Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson and more), but their famous hole-in-the-wall coffee shop in Raglan is the original. They're open early every morning to roast their beans fresh, and catch the local and tourist foot traffic. It's fast, friendly and delicious. raglanroast.co.nz



If you'd rather sit, The Shack, on the opposite corner of Wainui Rd, has a sunny dining room and lots of healthy and bright breakfast and brunch options to get you ready for the beach. theshackraglan.com

Surf break, Raglan. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Where to sleep in Raglan

Right on Raglan Wharf you'll find The Silos. The silos were built in the 1960s and 70s to store cement brought in from the South Island. They're built from steel and concrete and would have proven too difficult to demolish. Instead they have been transformed into five apartments, which sleep between two and four people.

A short drive from town you'll find the Round Tent - a boutique camping experience in a Mongolian style yurt. It's luxurious, cosy and pretty romantic - there's an outdoor stone bath, a modern kitchen, and a fire pit to huddle around.

Up on the hill at Solscape, there are recycled railway carriages, tipis and earth domes to sleep in, as well as a beautifully situated vegetarian cafe - The Conscious Kitchen - with stunning views across the sea.

Advertisement

It's also a hub of Raglan activities, running surfing lessons, yoga classes and retreats. solscape.co.nz