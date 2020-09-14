I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there

I'll tell you how you can stay at Will's crib in Bel-Air

Thirty years after Will Smith rolled up the driveway to sit on his throne as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Airbnb has put the ostentatious LA house up for rent on their platform. The setting of the 90 sitcom that launched 1000 TV repeats – and a theme-tune that demands just as many repeats – the house appeared on the holiday rental platform as "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around".

Will's old pad and pool will be yours for a night. Photo / Supplied, Airbnb

The listing invites two guests to stay in a part of the house which has been decorated with plenty of nostalgic 90s touches.

Advertisement

This includes a bedroom with a wardrobe full of Fresh Prince inspired sneakers and a set of turntables decked out with 90s tracks.

Back in West Philadelphia - the other half of the Fresh Prince act, Jazzy Jeff witll be offering DJ lessons. Photo / Supplied, Airbnb

Guest will also be welcomed to the listing with a (virtual) call from show star and one half DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince - Jeffrey 'Jazzy Jeff' Allen Townes.

Jazzy Jeff will be running a virtual master class in Spin and Scratch Hip-hop vinyl "in honor of the good 'ole days at the freshest crib in LA." Fresh Prince fans from the rest of the world, who can't get to Bel Air are also invited to attend the course online – which will be held on 1 October, live from Jazzy Jeff's recording studio in Philadelphia.

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. It was so good to see my tv family all together again. Can’t wait for you to see this..coming soon on @hbomax #RipJamesAvery pic.twitter.com/sfvhk0dbNd — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) September 11, 2020

Actor turned Airbnb host Will Smith thanks the current owners for allowing him to open up "a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career. It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends."

Guests will be pleased to know that the only thing 'fresher' than the Fresh Prince will be the listing – which will be cleaned and inspected according to Airbnb's enhanced cleaning protocol. Since the Covid 19 pandemic Airbnb has started requiring hosts to go through a step by step sanitising process.

The crib: Will Smith says he has fond memories of the house that launched his career. Photo / Supplied, Airbnb

In June the company released a 38 page handbook for hosts and required them to sit an online test before they list their property under this scheme. While we doubt the Fresh Prince will have sat the online quiz or been donning the PPE himself – there will definitely be a 72-hour "buffer window" between guests in the property to avoid risk of disease transmission.

Geoffrey? While there will be no butler, you are invited to live it up in in the Crib. Photo / Supplied, Airbnb

Although the US$45 ($68) listing is only available to five couples for one night each, Airbnb says it will also be making a donation to the youth charity Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia as part of the promotion.

The crib is available to book beginning from September 29 at 11am PDT on airbnb.com/fresh.