Any more fares? Hop on this bus from Delhi to London, calling all stops.

There are roughly 1000 bus routes connecting to London. But few double-decker Routemasters offer the same experience as this "Bus to London". Covering 20000km, 18 continents in 70 days – this could be the most adventurous coach trip on the planner.

We doubt it takes TFL Oyster cards.

One company from New Delhi believes has arranged what they are calling the "longest bus journey in the world". Run by Adventures Overland next year they will be operating a Bus to London... from Northern India.

The Longest Bus Journey in the World: The route will take 70 days, one way. Photo / Supplied

The coach will be visiting Myanmar, the pandas of Chengdu and Great wall in China, cruise through the Stans of central Asia before detouring through Russia, the Baltic and eastern Europe.

Founders Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal say they were inspired by the old hippie routes of the 1960s, and want to revive the "magic buses" of the era which took Western tourists east, overland in the search for "oriental mysticism".

They will be, in part, retracing the 1957 route of The Indiaman. For the sum of 85 (roughly $4000 today) the coach bussed up to 20 tourists from London to Calcutta and back.

The Indiaman: Passengers stop off in 1957 on their way overland to India. Photo / Flickr.com, CC

As Madan and Agarwal prepare to retrace the route – they've upgraded the bus with all modern conveniences. Featuring mobile Wi-Fi, chargers and partitioned seats for privacy, the trip will be more like an overland cruise than a bus journey.

"Adventures Overland is all set to launch its very own dream bus which will recreate that vibrant era gone by, but with utmost comfort and luxury," say the company.

The company is inviting travellers to download the brochure and reserve their seats for next year, with preference given to those booking a return journey.

Adventures Overland have been running car trips from India to London since 2017, and the founders set up the company after filming "The Great Indian World Trip" for the Discovery channel, in which they drove 90,0000km around the world.